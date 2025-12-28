Indy 500 car count update as 2026 nears (and another Bump Day looms)

As 2026 nears, the countdown to the Indy 500 has dipped below five months, and once the calendar flips to January in just a few more days, there will only be three additional months ahead of the 110th running during which the answer to the famous "Is it May yet?" question will still be "no".

The entry list for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval is coming together nicely, and it is looking like there will need to be bumping to set the field of 33 once again.

Whether there are 34 cars for the fourth consecutive year or 35 for the first time since 2021 remains to be seen, but there haven't been more than 35 since 2019 (when there were 36), and that is unlikely to change this time around. There haven't been more than 36 during the DW12 era (2012 to present).

The Indy 500 has also not seen Bump Day in four consecutive years during the DW12 era, and it had not even seen three in a row until 2025. Though 25 cars are chartered entries, those charters do not guarantee anybody a spot in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing"; even if only one car misses the event, every single driver is at risk of being that one.

The full-time driver lineup is nearly set, with just one of the 27 seats remaining without a confirmed driver following the recent confirmation that Mick Schumacher is set to replace Devlin DeFrancesco behind the wheel of the No. 30-turned-No. 47 Honda at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

And the team that still needs to solidify their lineup is exactly the team you'd expect to be the last to solidify their lineup (because let's face it; they almost always are).

Here's a breakdown of three categories: confirmed driver/team entries (part-time denoted by an asterisk), confirmed full-time entry (without a driver), and unconfirmed but expected entries.

Confirmed 2026 Indy 500 entries

Team Car Driver A.J. Foyt Enterprises No. 4 Chevrolet Caio Collet (R) A.J. Foyt Enterprises No. 14 Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci Andretti Global No. 26 Honda Will Power Andretti Global No. 27 Honda Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global No. 28 Honda Marcus Ericsson Arrow McLaren No. 5 Chevrolet Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren No. 6 Chevrolet Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren No. 7 Chevrolet Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren No. 31 Chevrolet* Ryan Hunter-Reay Chip Ganassi Racing No. 8 Honda Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing No. 9 Honda Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing No. 10 Honda Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing No. 18 Honda Dennis Hauger (R) Dreyer & Reinbold Racing No. 24 Chevrolet* Jack Harvey Ed Carpenter Racing No. 20 Chevrolet Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing No. 21 Chevrolet Christian Rasmussen Juncos Hollinger Racing No. 76 Chevrolet Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing No. 77 Chevrolet Sting Ray Robb Meyer Shank Racing No. 06 Honda* Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Honda Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing No. 66 Honda Marcus Armstrong Prema Racing No. 83 Chevrolet Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing No. 90 Chevrolet Callum Ilott Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 15 Honda Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 45 Honda Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 47 Honda Mick Schumacher Team Penske No. 2 Chevrolet Josef Newgarden Team Penske No. 3 Chevrolet Scott McLaughlin Team Penske No. 12 Chevrolet David Malukas

Full-time 2026 IndyCar entry, no confirmed driver

Team Car Dale Coyne Racing No. 51 Honda

Expected 2026 Indy 500 part-time entries

Team Predicted Car Predicted Driver Andretti Global No. 98 Honda* Colton Herta Dreyer & Reinbold Racing No. 23 Chevrolet* Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing No. 33 Chevrolet* Ed Carpenter Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 75 Honda* Takuma Sato

Another potential entry is an Abel Motorsports entry, especially if the second Dale Coyne Racing seat does not go to Jacob Abel. Abel was the lone driver who failed to qualify in 2025.

Abel Motorsports fielded a single-car effort in 2023 but have not been back since, though they have continued to run several cars in Indy NXT.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing's second entry is technically confirmed, but a driver isn't; Conor Daly is still believed to be in the running for Dale Coyne Racing's second full-time seat as well, along with Linus Lundqvist, Romain Grosjean, and potentially others such as DeFrancesco and Abel.

Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 ahead of the race itself on Sunday, May 24 (10:00 a.m. ET on Fox).