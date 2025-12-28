Beyond the Flag
Indy 500 car count update as 2026 nears (and another Bump Day looms)

At least 34 cars are expected to be on the entry list for the 110th running of the Indy 500 by the time the month of May rolls around.
As 2026 nears, the countdown to the Indy 500 has dipped below five months, and once the calendar flips to January in just a few more days, there will only be three additional months ahead of the 110th running during which the answer to the famous "Is it May yet?" question will still be "no".

The entry list for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval is coming together nicely, and it is looking like there will need to be bumping to set the field of 33 once again.

Whether there are 34 cars for the fourth consecutive year or 35 for the first time since 2021 remains to be seen, but there haven't been more than 35 since 2019 (when there were 36), and that is unlikely to change this time around. There haven't been more than 36 during the DW12 era (2012 to present).

The Indy 500 has also not seen Bump Day in four consecutive years during the DW12 era, and it had not even seen three in a row until 2025. Though 25 cars are chartered entries, those charters do not guarantee anybody a spot in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing"; even if only one car misses the event, every single driver is at risk of being that one.

The full-time driver lineup is nearly set, with just one of the 27 seats remaining without a confirmed driver following the recent confirmation that Mick Schumacher is set to replace Devlin DeFrancesco behind the wheel of the No. 30-turned-No. 47 Honda at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

And the team that still needs to solidify their lineup is exactly the team you'd expect to be the last to solidify their lineup (because let's face it; they almost always are).

Here's a breakdown of three categories: confirmed driver/team entries (part-time denoted by an asterisk), confirmed full-time entry (without a driver), and unconfirmed but expected entries.

Confirmed 2026 Indy 500 entries

Team

Car

Driver

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 4 Chevrolet

Caio Collet (R)

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 14 Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global

No. 26 Honda

Will Power

Andretti Global

No. 27 Honda

Kyle Kirkwood

Andretti Global

No. 28 Honda

Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren

No. 5 Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren

No. 6 Chevrolet

Nolan Siegel

Arrow McLaren

No. 7 Chevrolet

Christian Lundgaard

Arrow McLaren

No. 31 Chevrolet*

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 8 Honda

Kyffin Simpson

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 9 Honda

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 10 Honda

Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 18 Honda

Dennis Hauger (R)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 24 Chevrolet*

Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 20 Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 21 Chevrolet

Christian Rasmussen

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 76 Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 77 Chevrolet

Sting Ray Robb

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 06 Honda*

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 60 Honda

Felix Rosenqvist

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 66 Honda

Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing

No. 83 Chevrolet

Robert Shwartzman

Prema Racing

No. 90 Chevrolet

Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 15 Honda

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 45 Honda

Louis Foster

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 47 Honda

Mick Schumacher

Team Penske

No. 2 Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

No. 3 Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Chevrolet

David Malukas

Full-time 2026 IndyCar entry, no confirmed driver

Team

Car

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 51 Honda

Expected 2026 Indy 500 part-time entries

Team

Predicted Car

Predicted Driver

Andretti Global

No. 98 Honda*

Colton Herta

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 23 Chevrolet*

Conor Daly

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 33 Chevrolet*

Ed Carpenter

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 75 Honda*

Takuma Sato

Another potential entry is an Abel Motorsports entry, especially if the second Dale Coyne Racing seat does not go to Jacob Abel. Abel was the lone driver who failed to qualify in 2025.

Abel Motorsports fielded a single-car effort in 2023 but have not been back since, though they have continued to run several cars in Indy NXT.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing's second entry is technically confirmed, but a driver isn't; Conor Daly is still believed to be in the running for Dale Coyne Racing's second full-time seat as well, along with Linus Lundqvist, Romain Grosjean, and potentially others such as DeFrancesco and Abel.

Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 ahead of the race itself on Sunday, May 24 (10:00 a.m. ET on Fox).

