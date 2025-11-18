Way-too-early 2026 Indy 500 entry list prediction; Bump Day back again?

Arrow McLaren made it official: Kyle Larson will not be back with the team for a third consecutive attempt at the Memorial Day Double in May 2026, as they have signed 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay to drive the No. 17-turned-No. 31 Chevrolet as he attempts to make his 18th start in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

More than a week away from Thanksgiving, the announcement means that there are already 30 cars on the entry list for the 110th running of the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

The Indy 500 is limited to 33 cars, and each race since 2023 has required a form of "Bump Day" to eliminate somebody in qualifying.

Of the 30 confirmed entries, not all have confirmed drivers, and there are sure to be several more cars added in the coming months, potentially even in the coming weeks.

Here's a way-too-early look at the Indy 500 entry list for 2026, starting with what we know has been confirmed.

2026 Indy 500 entry list

*=part-time car

Confirmed driver and team pairings

Team Car Driver A.J. Foyt Enterprises No. 4 Chevrolet Caio Collet (R) A.J. Foyt Enterprises No. 14 Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci Andretti Global No. 26 Honda Will Power Andretti Global No. 27 Honda Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global No. 28 Honda Marcus Ericsson Arrow McLaren No. 5 Chevrolet Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren No. 6 Chevrolet Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren No. 7 Chevrolet Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren No. 31 Chevrolet* Ryan Hunter-Reay Chip Ganassi Racing No. 8 Honda Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing No. 9 Honda Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing No. 10 Honda Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing No. 18/No. 51 Honda Dennis Hauger (R) Dreyer & Reinbold Racing No. 24 Chevrolet* Jack Harvey Ed Carpenter Racing No. 20 Chevrolet Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing No. 21 Chevrolet Christian Rasmussen Juncos Hollinger Racing No. 76 Chevrolet Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing No. 77 Chevrolet Sting Ray Robb Meyer Shank Racing No. 06 Honda* Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Honda Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing No. 66 Honda Marcus Armstrong Prema Racing No. 83 Chevrolet Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing No. 90 Chevrolet Callum Ilott Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 15 Honda Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 45 Honda Louis Foster Team Penske No. 2 Chevrolet Josef Newgarden Team Penske No. 3 Chevrolet Scott McLaughlin Team Penske No. 12 Chevrolet David Malukas

There are two other confirmed full-time entries that do not yet have confirmed full-time drivers.

Full-time cars without confirmed drivers

Team Car Predicted Driver Dale Coyne Racing No. 18/No. 51 Honda Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 30 Honda Mick Schumacher (R)

Dale Coyne Racing have a habit of waiting until the last minute to confirm their second driver, and when they do, he usually comes from a long list of candidates.

Devlin DeFrancesco signed a multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ahead of the 2025 season, but there is likely a performance clause in his contract which would allow the team to move on from him before 2026 after he finished the year without a single top 10 finish. Mick Schumacher recently tested for the team and appears to be the leading candidate for the seat.

Knowing this, it wouldn't be surprising if the DeFrancescos are actively trying to put together a deal to keep him in the series in what is the sport's only other remaining open seat. Jacob Abel was a pay driver for Dale Coyne's team in 2025, so they could take the easy route and bring him back, but DeFrancesco, even for as much as he has struggled, would have to be considered an upgrade.

If the team opt not to go the pay driver route, however, expect the list of possibilities to once again be extremely deep for Coyne.

Aside from those already confirmed and listed above, there were four other one-off entries that appeared in the race a year ago. Expect all four to be back in 2026.

Expected one-off entries without confirmed drivers

Team Predicted Car Predicted Driver Andretti Global No. 98 Honda* Colton Herta Dreyer & Reinbold Racing No. 23 Chevrolet* Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing No. 33 Chevrolet* Ed Carpenter Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 75 Honda* Takuma Sato

With Marco Andretti retiring in October, Colton Herta could have a path to return to IndyCar just for the Indy 500, should he so choose, given the fact that his new Formula 2 commitment should not conflict with race day on Memorial Day Weekend.

With Hunter-Reay now at McLaren, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing's second seat is open, and Conor Daly was in that car in 2024, when he put together a solid top 10 finish in which he led laps.

There is also no reason to believe Ed Carpenter won't be back for another Indy 500 attempt, especially since he has cut all of the other oval races from his schedule, and after Takuma Sato started second and led the most laps in 2025, despite the now apparent misconception that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing are extremely slow at the Speedway, don't be shocked to see the two-time winner back.

This would bring the entry list to 34 cars for the fourth year in a row. However, there hasn't been an Indy 500 qualifying weekend with more than 34 cars (and thus more than one DNF) since 2021.

Any further additions would certainly change that, but there has been optimism about having a 35+ car entry list in each of the past three years, and yet it hasn't yet materialized.

No Indy 500 entry list has featured 36 cars since 2019, and no Indy 500 entry list has featured more than 36 since 2011, the final year before the DW12 era began, when there were 41.

Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 110th running of the race itself beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.