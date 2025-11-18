Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Way-too-early 2026 Indy 500 entry list prediction; Bump Day back again?

It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but with 30 cars already confirmed on the 2026 Indy 500 entry list, bumping could be back for a fourth year in a row.
ByAsher Fair|
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Indy 500, IndyCar
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Indy 500, IndyCar | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Arrow McLaren made it official: Kyle Larson will not be back with the team for a third consecutive attempt at the Memorial Day Double in May 2026, as they have signed 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay to drive the No. 17-turned-No. 31 Chevrolet as he attempts to make his 18th start in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

More than a week away from Thanksgiving, the announcement means that there are already 30 cars on the entry list for the 110th running of the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

The Indy 500 is limited to 33 cars, and each race since 2023 has required a form of "Bump Day" to eliminate somebody in qualifying.

Of the 30 confirmed entries, not all have confirmed drivers, and there are sure to be several more cars added in the coming months, potentially even in the coming weeks.

Here's a way-too-early look at the Indy 500 entry list for 2026, starting with what we know has been confirmed.

2026 Indy 500 entry list

*=part-time car

Confirmed driver and team pairings

Team

Car

Driver

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 4 Chevrolet

Caio Collet (R)

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 14 Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global

No. 26 Honda

Will Power

Andretti Global

No. 27 Honda

Kyle Kirkwood

Andretti Global

No. 28 Honda

Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren

No. 5 Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren

No. 6 Chevrolet

Nolan Siegel

Arrow McLaren

No. 7 Chevrolet

Christian Lundgaard

Arrow McLaren

No. 31 Chevrolet*

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 8 Honda

Kyffin Simpson

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 9 Honda

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 10 Honda

Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 18/No. 51 Honda

Dennis Hauger (R)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 24 Chevrolet*

Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 20 Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 21 Chevrolet

Christian Rasmussen

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 76 Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 77 Chevrolet

Sting Ray Robb

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 06 Honda*

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 60 Honda

Felix Rosenqvist

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 66 Honda

Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing

No. 83 Chevrolet

Robert Shwartzman

Prema Racing

No. 90 Chevrolet

Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 15 Honda

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 45 Honda

Louis Foster

Team Penske

No. 2 Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

No. 3 Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Chevrolet

David Malukas

There are two other confirmed full-time entries that do not yet have confirmed full-time drivers.

Full-time cars without confirmed drivers

Team

Car

Predicted Driver

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 18/No. 51 Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 30 Honda

Mick Schumacher (R)

Dale Coyne Racing have a habit of waiting until the last minute to confirm their second driver, and when they do, he usually comes from a long list of candidates.

Devlin DeFrancesco signed a multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ahead of the 2025 season, but there is likely a performance clause in his contract which would allow the team to move on from him before 2026 after he finished the year without a single top 10 finish. Mick Schumacher recently tested for the team and appears to be the leading candidate for the seat.

Knowing this, it wouldn't be surprising if the DeFrancescos are actively trying to put together a deal to keep him in the series in what is the sport's only other remaining open seat. Jacob Abel was a pay driver for Dale Coyne's team in 2025, so they could take the easy route and bring him back, but DeFrancesco, even for as much as he has struggled, would have to be considered an upgrade.

If the team opt not to go the pay driver route, however, expect the list of possibilities to once again be extremely deep for Coyne.

Aside from those already confirmed and listed above, there were four other one-off entries that appeared in the race a year ago. Expect all four to be back in 2026.

Expected one-off entries without confirmed drivers

Team

Predicted Car

Predicted Driver

Andretti Global

No. 98 Honda*

Colton Herta

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 23 Chevrolet*

Conor Daly

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 33 Chevrolet*

Ed Carpenter

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 75 Honda*

Takuma Sato

With Marco Andretti retiring in October, Colton Herta could have a path to return to IndyCar just for the Indy 500, should he so choose, given the fact that his new Formula 2 commitment should not conflict with race day on Memorial Day Weekend.

With Hunter-Reay now at McLaren, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing's second seat is open, and Conor Daly was in that car in 2024, when he put together a solid top 10 finish in which he led laps.

There is also no reason to believe Ed Carpenter won't be back for another Indy 500 attempt, especially since he has cut all of the other oval races from his schedule, and after Takuma Sato started second and led the most laps in 2025, despite the now apparent misconception that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing are extremely slow at the Speedway, don't be shocked to see the two-time winner back.

This would bring the entry list to 34 cars for the fourth year in a row. However, there hasn't been an Indy 500 qualifying weekend with more than 34 cars (and thus more than one DNF) since 2021.

Any further additions would certainly change that, but there has been optimism about having a 35+ car entry list in each of the past three years, and yet it hasn't yet materialized.

No Indy 500 entry list has featured 36 cars since 2019, and no Indy 500 entry list has featured more than 36 since 2011, the final year before the DW12 era began, when there were 41.

Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 110th running of the race itself beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.

Home/IndyCar