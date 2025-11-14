Kyle Larson replacement officially confirmed for 2026

Kyle Larson attempted to run the Memorial Day Double in both 2024 and 2025, first by competing in IndyCar's Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then by flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

He competed for Arrow McLaren through a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, his Cup Series team, in the Indy 500. In 2024, the rain delay at Indy resulted in him being late arriving to Charlotte, and with the Coca-Cola 600 ending early due to rain itself, he didn't actually get to compete.

Then in 2025, he crashed out early at both Indy and Charlotte, and his quest to become just the second driver to run all 1,100 miles of both races fell shy of 600 miles. He completed fewer total miles than more than half of the drivers who only competed in the Coca-Cola 600.

It has long been speculated that Larson won't be back in the 2026 Indy 500, and now Arrow McLaren have confirmed their fourth driver.

Ryan Hunter-Reay confirmed by McLaren for 2026

Ryan Hunter-Reay is set to join Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Nolan Siegel in the team's four-car lineup for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval. The 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner is set to drive the No. 31 Chevrolet in what is set to be his 18th Indy 500 attempt.

Hunter-Reay has competed in the Indy 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing each year since 2023, doing so through a partnership with Cusick Motorsports in both 2024 and 2025. He led 48 laps in 2025 and was in line to potentially win the race in a backup car before an issue during his final pit stop, when he ran out of fuel coming into the pits.

The No. 17 was used for Larson's entry in 2024 and 2025. The No. 31 is a nod to Hunter-Reay's first car number at the highest level of American open-wheel racing. He drove the No. 31 car for American Spirit Team Johansson in the 2003 Champ Car season, when he collected his first win at Surfers Paradise. He also drove the No. 31 car for Rocketsports Racing in 2005.

The 110th running of the Indy 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24, 2026.