3 NASCAR Cup drivers penalized ahead of Talladega playoff race

Three drivers have to drop to the rear of the field before the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Iowa Speedway.
Asher Fair
YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR
YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

The middle race of the round of 8 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon, and seven drivers are set to attempt to join Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway with a win.

Three drivers not in playoff contention, however, will have to drop to the rear of the field before the start of the 188-lap YellaWood 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval.

23XI Racing's Riley Herbst qualified ninth and Legacy Motor Club teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones qualified 28th and 30th, respectively, but they will not retain their starting positions.

Herbst is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane after his No. 35 team replaced the clutch, while Nemechek and Jones are set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane. Nemechek's No. 42 team had to replace a piece at the rear of his car, while Jones' No. 43 team made unapproved adjustments.

All drivers who had been slated to line up on the inside lane behind Herbst are set to move up a row, and all drivers who had been slated to lineup on the outside lane behind Nemechek and Jones are set to move up two rows.

Here's an updated look at the YellaWood 500 starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega

1st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

13th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

21st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31st - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

39th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

40th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

