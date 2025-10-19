3 NASCAR Cup drivers penalized ahead of Talladega playoff race

The middle race of the round of 8 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon, and seven drivers are set to attempt to join Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway with a win.

Three drivers not in playoff contention, however, will have to drop to the rear of the field before the start of the 188-lap YellaWood 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval.

23XI Racing's Riley Herbst qualified ninth and Legacy Motor Club teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones qualified 28th and 30th, respectively, but they will not retain their starting positions.

Herbst is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane after his No. 35 team replaced the clutch, while Nemechek and Jones are set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane. Nemechek's No. 42 team had to replace a piece at the rear of his car, while Jones' No. 43 team made unapproved adjustments.

All drivers who had been slated to line up on the inside lane behind Herbst are set to move up a row, and all drivers who had been slated to lineup on the outside lane behind Nemechek and Jones are set to move up two rows.

Here's an updated look at the YellaWood 500 starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega

1st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



13th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



15th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



20th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



21st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



23rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



24th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



28th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



29th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



30th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



31st - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



32nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



34th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet



35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



36th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



37th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



38th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



39th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



40th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

