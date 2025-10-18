NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to host the middle race of the round of 8 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday afternoon.

Seven drivers have a chance to join Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who won this past weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, by punching their ticket to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway with a win, though the 2024 Talladega playoff race wasn't actually won by a playoff driver.

The qualifying format for Sunday's 188-lap YellaWood 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval is the standard qualifying format for superspeedway races.

It only differs from the qualifying format for other oval races in that there actually is a second round shootout for the pole position, featuring the fastest 10 drivers from the first round.

The qualifying order for the first round is determined by the two-variable metric that was introduced by NASCAR over the offseason as the replacement for the four-variable formula that had been used since 2020.

A full breakdown of the current and far more straightforward formula can be found here.

For the playoffs, the drivers remaining in championship contention are not factored into the equation until the others are all slotted in. So with eight drivers still in contention, they are slotted into spots 33 through 40, behind the 24 non-playoff drivers and the eight playoff drivers who have already been eliminated.

Follow along with our YellaWood 500 qualifying updates from Talladega.

NASCAR playoff starting lineup at Talladega

Round 1 results

Round 2 results

Talladega starting lineup

1st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

13th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

17th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

21st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

40th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

The YellaWood 500 is set to be shown live on NBC from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 19.