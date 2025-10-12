NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Las Vegas: Full race results and standings

The third and final playoff round before the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and eight drivers have a chance to become the first to punch a ticket to the winner-take-all championship round at Phoenix Raceway three weeks from now.
In two of the three years since the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval became the host of the semifinal round of the playoffs, the winner of the South Point 400 has gone on to become champion. On both occasions, it was Team Penske's Joey Logano who got the job done.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap race in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and teammate Chase Briscoe started beside him on the front row.
A full starting lineup, featuring six of the remaining eight title contenders, can be found here.
Follow along with our race updates from the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Stage 1 results
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Stage 2 results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Full South Point 400 results
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
11th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21st - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
31st - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
NASCAR playoff picture after Las Vegas
Locked into the Championship 4: Denny Hamlin
2. Kyle Larson (+35)
3. Christopher Bell (+20)
4. Chase Brisoce (+15)
5. William Byron (-15)
6. Chase Elliott (-23)
7. Joey Logano (-24)
8. Ryan Blaney (-31)
The round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to continue with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19. Live coverage is set to be provided by NBC beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.