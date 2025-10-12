NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Las Vegas: Full race results and standings

The third and final playoff round before the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and eight drivers have a chance to become the first to punch a ticket to the winner-take-all championship round at Phoenix Raceway three weeks from now.

In two of the three years since the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval became the host of the semifinal round of the playoffs, the winner of the South Point 400 has gone on to become champion. On both occasions, it was Team Penske's Joey Logano who got the job done.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap race in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and teammate Chase Briscoe started beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup, featuring six of the remaining eight title contenders, can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Stage 1 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Stage 2 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Full South Point 400 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21st - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

31st - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

38th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR playoff picture after Las Vegas

Locked into the Championship 4: Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson (+35)

3. Christopher Bell (+20)

4. Chase Brisoce (+15)

5. William Byron (-15)

6. Chase Elliott (-23)

7. Joey Logano (-24)

8. Ryan Blaney (-31)

The round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to continue with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19. Live coverage is set to be provided by NBC beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET, so start a free trial of FuboTV and be sure to catch all of the action!