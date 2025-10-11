NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Las Vegas

In two of the three years that Las Vegas Motor Speedway has opened up the round of 8 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the winner of the South Point 400 has gone on to win the championship at Phoenix Raceway. On both occasions, it was Team Penske's Joey Logano who pulled it off.

Logano is one of eight remaining championship contenders entering this Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval. These eight drivers are all set to qualify at the end of the order in Saturday's qualifying session, ordered by the qualifying metric.

The qualifying metric, which was also responsible for lining up the 30 non-playoff drivers from spots 1 through 30 in the qualifying order, is a two-variable formula which NASCAR introduced this year as a much more straightforward alternateive to the four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current metric can be found here.

Unlike in previous years, the qualifying format itself is quite simple. Each of the 38 drivers is set to make a single-lap qualifying run in the single-car session, and those speeds are all stacked up to determine the full 38-car starting lineup.

There is no second round shootout for pole, nor are there any groups or any sort of row-by-row lane designations like we've seen in the past. It's as simple as it gets.

Follow along with our Las Vegas qualifying updates.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Las Vegas

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

15th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

22nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

34th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

35th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

38th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

The South Point 400 is set to be shown live on USA Network from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 12.