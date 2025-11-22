3 possible F1 replacements for Nico Hulkenberg at Audi in 2027

Ever since Nico Hulkenberg rejoined the Formula 1 grid on a full-time basis with Haas in 2023, he has been quite spectacular. Having turned into one of the leaders of the midfield drivers, he was chosen as one of the drivers to be the face of the new Audi project starting in 2026.

With Audi having brought a number of talented people to the team, headlined by Jonathan Wheatley, they could open 2026 on a strong note.

And with the team having already completed work on their 2026 car, shifting their efforts to 2027 and 2028 could suggest their level of confidence heading into next season.

Getting that strong start could push the executives at Audi to improve their driver lineup. With the 38-year-old Hulkenberg already at the end of his career with retirement likely around the corner, they could move for one of the top-tier drivers on the grid in 2027.

Here are three names that come to mind.

1. Oscar Piastri

The Australian driver let the world championship fall out of his grasp this season and into the hands of his McLaren teammate. A level of frustration has been seen from Piastri throughout the season, and several decisions from the McLaren pit wall undoubtedly went against him.

If things are not seen as more “equal” between himself and Lando Norris in 2026, then Piastri may look to solidify himself elsewhere. Given the fact that he has already proven to be world champion material, an exciting project at Audi may entice him to join. However, it may only become a reality if Audi start off strong while showing additional promise and potential.

2. Carlos Sainz Jr.

When Ferrari announced they were dropping Carlos Sainz Jr. in favor of Lewis Hamilton heading into 2025, Audi were strongly linked to the Spanish driver. But throughout 2024, things were not looking too good within the project, as they endured a leadership change with plenty of incomings and outgoings.

Could their initial interest in Sainz be rejuvenated as they look forward to 2027? Though the Williams driver is under contract until 2026 with the possibility for an extension following a solid 2025 campaign, he could look elsewhere if the team’s high hopes for 2026 yield underwhelming results.

3. Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is seemingly slowly losing faith in Ferrari, as rumors have emerged that he could look for an exit in the not-too-distant future. While the Monegasque driver did sign a long-term deal not too long ago, it is believed that there is an exit clause that would allow him to leave early without having to pay.

Considering the fact that the 28-year-old has high aspirations of winning a world championship, he likely will not be afraid to pull the trigger as early as after next season. If Audi appear to be competitive in year number one of Formula 1's new regulations, with potential for more performance in subsequent seasons, they could provide Leclerc with an enticing option.

Leclerc is expected to be highly sought-after, with nearly half of the grid seen as realistic potential landing spots. Odds are, Audi could begin speaking to Leclerc and his representatives as soon as next season starts.