3 possible landing spots for Yuki Tsunoda in 2027

Yuki Tsunoda's tenure in Formula 1 is over for the time being, after he spent four seasons at Racing Bulls and one season at Red Bull. The Japanese driver is set to remain with the team as their main reserve driver, with hopes of returning to the grid in 2027.

2026 is set to be a big contract year in Formula 1, as 14 of the 22 drivers on next season’s grid have contracts that are set to expire at the end of the year.

Tsunoda and his entourage may start preliminary talks early next season, as he could be an enticing candidate for a few teams in particular.

1. Aston Martin

With Honda partnering with Aston Martin from next season onwards, they could find a way to accommodate Tsunoda in the future. Adrian Newey’s design will come to life next month, and it could propel the team toward the top of the hierarchy in 2026.

Fernando Alonso’s future in Formula 1 is uncertain beyond 2026, and Lance Stroll has no clear end date on his contract, so both seats could potentially be open heading into 2027. Max Verstappen will undoubtedly be the team’s first target, but failing to sign the Dutchman could make them turn to Tsunoda, with some added pressure from Honda.

2. Alpine

Flavio Briatore’s faith in Franco Colapinto is bound to fall, and the Italian could look to make a change heading into 2027. With Alpine set to become a Mercedes customer team, the general expectation is an increase in pace and overall performance next season. As such, Colapinto’s expectations will also rise. Failing to meet them will likely see him replaced.

Tsunoda and his entourage should be monitoring Alpine, as it could arguably be the best opportunity he gets at an F1 return. He has already proven to have a good working relationship with Pierre Gasly after they spent two seasons together at AlphaTauri.

3. IndyCar

Formula 1 has always been known to be a rather ruthless business. Several talented drivers have been dropped without ever getting a second chance, and Tsunoda may add his name to that illustrious list.

Honda’s influence is still quite strong outside of F1, and it could lead him to a place where many drivers end up after F1: IndyCar. Honda has been in partnership with Dale Coyne Racing for several decades now and could pressure them into signing the 25-year-old if he is left without an F1 seat in 2027, provided the manufacturer extends their own series contract.

Yuki Tsunoda could be in luck with so many driver contracts set to expire after next season, and he can definitely use that opportunity to find his way back. It will certainly be a challenge, but there is hope after seeing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez both re-enter the grid for 2026, having spent 2025 on the sidelines.