New landing spot emerges for Yuki Tsunoda if dropped by Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda is yet another second driver for Red Bull who has faced quite a lot of struggles during his time alongside Max Verstappen this season. Every single driver since Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to sustain performance alongside Verstappen in the second Red Bull.

The 25-year-old’s struggles throughout the season have him pointed toward an exit from Red Bull at the end of 2025, with Red Bull expected to make the official decision closer to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

If Tsunoda is dropped by Red Bull, he will likely seek a way to maintain some form of involvement in Formula 1. A reserve driver role at Aston Martin could be on the cards with the backing of Honda, as they could push for a full-time seat for Tsunoda in 2027.

Yuki Tsunoda could be headed across the pond

With a full-time drive in Formula 1 next season unlikely for the Japanese driver, he should still partake in a full-time racing series to remain a competitive option in 2027, which is why IndyCar could be an option as well.

Dale Coyne Racing could be in the 25-year-old’s future, as they are backed by Honda and have the series' last remaining open full-time seat, making it not too difficult to finalize a move if there is mutual interest. Tsunoda would join former Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger.

However, there is still one major concern if Tsunoda were to make the switch, provided he remains interested in Formula 1.

Drivers who go from Formula 1 to IndyCar do not typically find their way back. Marcus Ericsson is the most notable example, having been replaced by Alfa Romeo after 2018. The 2022 Indy 500 winner has been competing in IndyCar ever since but could be on the hot seat entering 2026.

Given the fact that Tsunoda will likely still have aspirations to remain in F1, especially with two additional seats on the grid from next season onwards, a reserve role at Alpine may actually turn out to be his best option.

With Franco Colapinto having recently been confirmed by Alpine for 2026, the team could opt to have another challenger in a reserve role. Tsunoda could fill that void perfectly and slot in nicely if Colapinto were to be replaced, as he already has a good working relationship with Pierre Gasly.