4 lineup changes announced for NASCAR Cup race at Kansas

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its second consecutive visit to a 1.5-mile oval this weekend at Kansas Speedway, and unlike Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas is on the schedule twice in 2025, with its second race date in the round of 12 of the playoffs.

There are 38 cars on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's 267-lap AdventHealth 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval, the same number from this past Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

However, there have been four changes since the race at Texas, all relating to the non-chartered (open) cars. There were two open cars in the race at Texas, and there are two on the Kansas entry list, but neither one of the two from Texas is back at Kansas.

Here is the full entry list for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, the race which produced the closest finish in Cup Series history last year.

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Kansas

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

26 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

29 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

34 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

35 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

38 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Jesse Love drove the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet at Texas, and Chad Finchum drove the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford. But neither Beard Motorsports nor Garage 66 will be competing this weekend.

Love is still set to compete, though he is set to do so with Richard Childress Racing, the team with which he made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway back in April. He is set to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet, which is a third entry the team add from time to time.

The other car on the entry list is one that has not yet made an appearance in 2025: the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota. Corey Heim, 23XI Racing's development driver, is set to make his first start of the season on Sunday.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 11.