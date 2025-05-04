Full NASCAR Cup Series race results at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to contest its one and only race at Texas Motor Speedway on the 2025 calendar on Sunday afternoon, and Saturday afternoon's qualifying session produced a bit of a surprise at the front of the pack.

For the first time in his Cup Series career, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar secured the pole position, beating Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron to the top spot by just 0.014 seconds in the single-car, single-round qualifying session.

Hocevar's lap clocked in at 28.175 seconds (191.659 miles per hour) around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, making it the second fastest lap of the Next Gen era.

Byron's lap at 191.564 miles per hour fell just shy of preventing Hocevar, 22, from becoming the youngest ever Cup Series polesitter at Texas for Sunday's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly.

Follow along with our race updates, including results from both of the race's first two stages, from Texas.

NASCAR at Texas: Full Stage 1 results

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

The 12th race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AdventHealth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Kansas Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11.