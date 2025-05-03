For the first time in nearly two months, it was Fox, not Fox Sports 1, broadcasting a NASCAR Cup Series race this past Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

Although Fox's portion of the 2025 broadcast schedule is not scheduled to end for a few weeks yet, no more races are slated to be shown live on Fox this year. All three of the races remaining on the calendar before the switch to Amazon Prime Video are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

That includes this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup race at Texas not being shown live on Fox

This 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, the 11th points race on the 36-race calendar, is the seventh race of the year set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

Fox's portion of the calendar dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) for the 2025 season as a result of the fact that the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal also includes Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, not just existing partners Fox and NBC.

Unlike the previous deal, the majority of the Fox races are actually on Fox Sports 1, nine of 14 to be exact. A similar adjustment has been made to NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar. Amid the drop from 20 to 14 races, USA Network is set to continue airing 10 events, while NBC itself has dropped from 10 to four.

USA Network replaced NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down following the 2021 season.

In addition to this weekend's race, remaining races on Fox Sports 1 this season include next weekend's points race at Kansas Speedway and the following weekend's exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Amazon Prime Video's five-race coverage is set to kick off with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25, and TNT Sports' five-race coverage is scheduled to kick off with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28.

Though NBC's first race isn't until the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, the NBC portion of the broadcast schedule is scheduled to get underway with the Iowa Corn 300 at Iowa Speedway on USA Network on Sunday, August 3.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4 for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly from Texas Motor Speedway.