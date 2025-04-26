NASCAR Cup race at Talladega not being shown live on Fox Sports 1

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is the first season of NASCAR's new broadcast rights deal, featuring existing partners Fox and NBC as well as new partners Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

To make way for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, Fox's season-opening portion of the schedule was dropped from 18 races to 14, and NBC's season-ending portion was dropped from 20 to 14.

Unlike in previous years, a majority of Fox's races are on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox, and a majority of NBC's races are on USA Network, rather than NBC.

Fox, not Fox Sports 1, set to broadcast NASCAR Cup race from Talladega

Fox did open up the season by airing four consecutive races, including the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, but since the points race at Circuit of the Americas back on the first weekend in March, all races have been shown live on Fox Sports 1.

That stretch included six straight races, but that streak is set to come to an end this Sunday with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sunday afternoon's 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval is set to be shown live on Fox, and with last weekend having been the season's only off weekend, it marks the first race on Fox in eight weeks.

It is also the final race scheduled to be shown live on Fox this year.

The remaining three races on Fox's portion of the broadcast calendar beyond this weekend are all set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 before Amazon Prime Video takes over for its five races. TNT Sports is then responsible for five races in a row after that, before NBC is slated to take over for the remainder of the year.

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 27 for the live broadcast of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the longest oval on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule!