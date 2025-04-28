No more NASCAR Cup Series races shown live on Fox in 2025

Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway marked the first NASCAR Cup Series race shown on Fox in eight weeks. Since the early March race at Circuit of the Americas was shown live on Fox, six consecutive races were shown live on Fox Sports 1, and then the Cup Series had off for Easter last weekend.

Following the one and only off weekend of the 2025 season, Talladega opened up a stretch of 28 consecutive weekends of Cup Series racing on Sunday. Although this race was the first race on Fox in eight weeks, it was also the season's final race on Fox.

There are still three more races remaining on Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, but all of them are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

Those races include next weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway, the following weekend's points race at Kansas Speedway, and then the exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

No more NASCAR Cup races on Fox in 2025

The 2025 season is the first season of NASCAR's new media rights deal, which features not only Fox and NBC but also new partners Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

After Fox's portion of the calendar wraps up, Amazon Prime Video is set to take over for five races, beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25. TNT Sports is then set to take over for the five races of the in-season tournament, starting with the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28.

Then NBC is set to take over for the remainder of the year. Fox's portion of the calendar dropped from 18 races to 14 to make way for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, and likewise, NBC's dropped from 20 to 14.

Of those 14 races, starting with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3, just four are set to be shown on NBC; the other 10 are set to be shown on USA Network.

