4 NASCAR Cup drivers who are due for a bounce-back season in 2026

With a new NASCAR Cup Series season just around the corner, some drivers are more eager to get back to the track than others after falling short of expectations in 2025 for one reason or another.

While a select few could be primed for their first Cup Series wins and some enter the season on the hot seat as they continue to face mounting pressure at the sport's highest level, others are simply looking ahead to a fresh start after failing to put everything together in 2025.

Even with career-bests in certain categories or improvements from prior seasons, some drivers were either eliminated from playoff contention prematurely or failed to compete for a title altogether.

Now that a new playoff format has been introduced, one which is set to reward consistency more so than years past and revert back to the Chase that was previously used to crown a champion, here are four drivers who could be due to bounce back in 2026.

Joey Logano, Team Penske

One season removed from winning his third Cup Series title, Joey Logano did not even make the Championship 4, placing seventh in the standings after recording just one win. He did, however, lead 577 laps, which were his most since the 2022 season.

Oddly enough, Logano may have something working out in his favor before the green flag even waves on the 2026 season. Each of his three titles have come in even-numbered years (2018, 2022, and 2024), and he finished no worse than fourth in each of his six playoff appearances during those years under the previous format.

He ultimately did not buck that trend in 2025. The playoff format may be different, but regardless of how you feel about Logano's bizarre streak, you can never count him out in any situation, especially in an even-numbered year.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

The fact that Tyler Reddick even finished ninth in the 2025 standings is remarkable considering the serious health issues his youngest son, Rookie, experienced. With that said, he still posted the second-best average finish (14.5) of his career, despite leading just 169 laps.

Reddick shockingly did not win a race for the first time since the 2021 season and in his tenure with 23XI Racing. Despite that, he only had one DNF the entire season, even if there were some miscues from driver and team along the way.

With a fresh slate ahead of him, don't be surprised to see Reddick respond with multiple wins to get himself back in championship contention.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman was one of 16 playoff-eligible drivers in 2025, but it was an abrupt first-round exit after several mishaps in those first three races.

It was another subpar season for the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, who continues to be the weakest link at Hendrick Motorsports on paper each season. However, he had a pair of runner-up finishes at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Richmond Raceway to go along with two poles.

His 17.4 average finish was his worst as a full-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports, but his 165 laps led were his most since the 2022 season. It was Bowman's second winless season in the past three years, but if he can fully take advantage of that speed and limit the mistakes that plagued him and the No. 48 team in 2025, he could put a win or two together and prove that his four-win 2021 season was no outlier.

As someone who has been under pressure to perform every season, this could be a make or break season for Bowman.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

After winning at least one race in each of the three previous seasons, many expected Chris Buescher to return to victory lane. Not only did the Prosper, Texas native fail to win a race, but he also missed the playoffs entirely (17th) and only led 47 laps, his fewest since he led 33 in 2020.

With that said, Buescher still had five top five finishes and 16 top 10 finishes to go along with the best average start of his career (12.5) while matching his second-best average finish (14.3). With all three of RFK Racing's drivers narrowly missing out on the playoffs in 2025 and Buescher leading the charge, it would be a surprise if he does not bounce back with a vengeance in 2026.