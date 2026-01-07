5 NASCAR Cup Series drivers entering 2026 on the hot seat

NASCAR has clearly entered a phase of "what have you done for me lately?", and with that in mind, several drivers are entering 2026 under more pressure than others.

Not only are some of these drivers quite popular names, but they also drive for some of the biggest teams in the sport.

Not every driver on this list is necessarily in trouble in terms of potentially being out of their ride after the season, but all five of them definitely need to prove themselves this year, or they may run that risk. Some need to break through and score their first win, while others have to stop long win droughts.

So, without further delay, let's take a look at the five drivers who are set to enter the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season on the hot seat.

Kyle Busch

The two-time Cup Series champion has had a rough couple of years, from having trouble adjusting to the Next Gen car, to just not having speed.

When he moved from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, it was a massive story. He came out with three wins in the first half of 2023, but since then, Kyle Busch and his No. 8 Chevrolet have gone winless. It's not for a lack of trying; he's finished in the top five 14 times since his most recent win at Gateway in June 2023.

His hunger to win the Daytona 500 is still there, and he's showcased real speed in the draft. But entering 2026 on a nearly three-year win drought, Busch's future has to be fuzzy.

Alex Bowman

Like Busch, Alex Bowman has been a bit of a weak link for his team as of late. The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet went winless for the second time in three seasons in 2025. Along with that, his victory in 2024 came in the Chicago Street Race; he hasn't won on an oval since 2022. Hence, Bowman finds himself in a vulnerable place as the fourth driver at Hendrick Motorsports.

For the better part of the past couple seasons, Bowman has been a part of the rumor mill when it comes to potentially being replaced. With so much young talent waiting in the wings, the safety of his seat may once again be called into question.

Ty Gibbs

I get it; Ty Gibbs is the safest of all these drivers, because he races for his grandfather, and we all know a little nepotism goes a long way in this sport. However, Ty needs to find a way to break out in 2026. The 2023 Cup Series Rookie of the Year has gone winless through three full seasons.

He did score a career-best second-place finish in Chicago in 2025, yet he struggled throughout the season overall. His high point was winning the inaugural In-Season Challenge. Other than that, he must find a way to score a win sometime soon.

Erik Jones

Erik Jones is a three-time Cup Series winner, and he is a two-time Southern 500 winner at Darlington Raceway. But now he finds himself on a win drought of over three years, and Legacy Motor Club had experienced plenty of struggles since switching to Toyota. Then came the 2025 season, and their cars were much faster.

In fact, Jones scored four top five finishes in 2025. He, along with teammate John Hunter Nemechek, certainly ran well for most of the season, even if the finishes weren't always great. Having some speed makes a big difference, but given the fact that Jones has gone over three years without winning a race, and Nemechek nearly finished better in the standings, the No. 43 Toyota is starting to look a little warm.

Riley Herbst

It seemed like a rushed moment for Riley Herbst before the 2025 season, when he was named the full-time driver of the No. 35 Toyota for 23XI Racing. The team's third car struggled week after week, and even if he had speed, he looked overwhelmed. He started the season with three straight 17th place finishes, but other than that, he was either way down the order or tearing up race cars.

His best finish of the year was 14th, worst among all 36 full-time drivers.

At the same time, 2025 Truck Series champion Corey Heim made four starts in the fourth 23XI Racing car and easily outperformed Herbst, including in a sixth place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. Sure, Herbst brings sponsor money from Monster Energy, but is he really going to keep that seat, when a once-in-a-lifetime driver such as Heim more than deserves the spot?

They would be crazy to deny Heim for very long, especially when he isn't full-time in any of the top three series for 2026. It seems like only a matter of time for Herbst.