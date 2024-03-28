NASCAR: The other new partnership taking Legacy Motor Club to the next level
Legacy Motor Club's switch to Toyota isn't the only new partnership they are using to take the NASCAR Cup Series team to the next level.
By Asher Fair
Legacy Motor Club's offseason manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Toyota isn't the only partnership they are aiming to utilize to take the NASCAR Cup Series team to the next level.
The team recently announced a partnership with D3O, the world's leading protection brand which develops unique products used to protect against impact and dampen vibration.
The brand is used by global brands in sports, electronics, motorcycle, mountain bike, defense, law enforcement, and industrial workwear.
Given D3O's focus on protection, utilizing their iconic orange material in doing so, the partnership is an ideal one for Legacy Motor Club as they aim to move up the ranks in the Cup Series.
"Anytime you can partner with a brand with this type of technology helps set your team apart from others," said team co-owner and part-time driver Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Jimmie Johnson excited for new D3O partnership
The partnership was announced after the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway last month, and Johnson has not driven the No. 84 Toyota since. He is set to return for the race at Texas Motor Speedway three weekends from now (Sunday, April 14).
"Our engineering and competition departments are using it to help cut down on vibrations in the car that the drivers experience," he said. "I am looking forward to testing it myself in Texas."
Neither Johnson nor the team had worked with D3O in any capacity prior to this partnership. However, his organization had been familiar with the brand due to the work they do in another top racing series -- Formula 1.
"We have not [worked together before]; I was aware of their work in Formula 1," Johnson explained.
D3O's presence in the racing world is what ultimately led to this partnership becoming a reality, marking the brand's first ever foray into NASCAR.
"Our competition team worked with our business development team to identify great partners such as D3O, and it really worked out for us," Johnson explained.
Johnson also spoke about what we can expect to see from the brand as the 2024 season progresses.
"That is top secret! Just kidding," he joked. "We will continue to work with them throughout the season and are always pushing forward to increase driver safety and technology. Hopefully, we can identify other places with NASCAR’s approval that will benefit us in the future."