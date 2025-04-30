5 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Texas

Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly this Sunday afternoon.

This race was known as the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 last year, but the two title sponsors switched locations, with this year's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 scheduled to take place at Dover Motor Speedway in July. Dover had previously hosted the Wurth 400.

A number of changes have been made to the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-mile) Fort Worth, Texas oval compared to this past weekend's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

There have been a total of five changes made to the driver lineup. First, here is the full entry list for the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly.

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Texas Motor Speedway

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



21 - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



22 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



23 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



24 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



25 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



26 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



27 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



30 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



31 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



34 - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



35 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



36 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



38 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Let's start with where there have been no changes ahead of race number 11 on the 2025 schedule: the 36 chartered cars are all once again set to be driven by their full-time drivers, as was the case in each of the season's first 10 races.

Three teams that competed at Talladega are not cometing at Texas. NY Racing Team fielded the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, Beard Motorsports fielded the No. 62 Chevrolet for Anthony Alfredo, and Live Fast Motorsports fielded the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod. But none of those teams or drivers will be competing at Texas.

Instead, Richard Childress Racing are set to add the No. 33 Chevrolet for the third time this year. Jesse Love, who drove it at Bristol Motor Speedway, is set to drive it on Sunday.

And MBM Motorsports (Garage 66) are set to make their third start of the season with a third different driver: Chad Finchum. Finchum most recently competed for the team in the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4.