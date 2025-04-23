6 driver lineup changes made for NASCAR Cup race at Talladega

The one and only off weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has come and gone, and action is scheduled to pick back up again this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 is the 10th race on the 36-race schedule, and with the exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway thrown in there as well, Sunday's race is set to mark the first of 28 consecutive race weekends for NASCAR's top series.

The entry list for Sunday's 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval looks quite a bit different than it did for the race at Bristol Motor Speedway two Sundays ago.

There are 39 drivers set to compete, just as there were at Bristol, and the 36 chartered entries are all still driven by the same full-time drivers. But the three non-chartered (open) cars that ran at Bristol are not on this week's entry list, while three others are.

Here's a look at the entry list for Sunday's race at Talladega.

NASCAR at Talladega entry list: Jack Link's 500

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

29 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

34 - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

35 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

39 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The race at Bristol featured the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford for Corey LaJoie, the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for Jesse Love, and the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford for Josh Bilicki. None of those cars, nor drivers, will be competing in this weekend's Cup Series race.

They have been replaced by the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Anthony Alfredo, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod.

Yeley most recently competed in the race at Darlington Raceway earlier this month, while Alfredo is set to make his first start of the year after failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

In fact, Yeley, Alfredo, and McLeod all failed to qualify for this year's "Great American Race". McLeod has not competed since the season's second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, though the No. 78 Chevrolet was entered at Phoenix Raceway for Katherine Legge.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 27. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from NASCAR's biggest oval!