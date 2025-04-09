4 driver lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to make the first of its two scheduled trips to Bristol Motor Speedway for this Sunday afternoon's Food City 500.

There are 39 cars on the entry list for this 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, the highest since there were 45 for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

This Sunday's race is the ninth on the 2025 schedule, and a total of four changes have been made to the entry list since race number eight at Darlington this past Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 entry list at Bristol

1 - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford



2 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



3 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



4 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



8 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



10 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



11 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



12 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



13 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



14 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



15 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



16 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



18 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



19 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



20 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



21 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



22 - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



23 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



25 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



26 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



27 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



28 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



29 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



30 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



32 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



33 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



34 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



35 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



36 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



38 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



39 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

First and foremost, NY Racing Team are not on the entry list after fielding the No. 44 Chevrolet for a third time this year at Darlington. J.J. Yeley has driven it in all three races, and he also failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 in the entry.

Additionally, Richard Childress Racing have made a driver change. After they fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for the first time this year for Austin Hill at Darlington, fellow full-time Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love is set to make his Cup Series debut at the "Last Great Colosseum" in the same car.

The other two changes are both additions to the entry list. Rick Ware Racing are set to field the No. 01 Ford for Corey LaJoie for the third time this year and the first time since the season's second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) are set to field the No. 66 Ford for the second time this year and the first time since the season's seventh race at Martinsville Speedway.

Josh Bilicki is set to drive the No. 66 car after Casey Mears drove it at Martinsville two weekends ago.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday, April 13 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!