Former Hendrick driver not returning at Darlington after 36th place finish

Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports), after failing to qualify for both the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and the official 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, made the surprise decision to bring back Casey Mears for this past Sunday afternoon's race at Martinsville Speedway.

Mears, whose lone Cup win came with Hendrick Motorsports back in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, had competed in just one race since the end of the 2016 season, his 13th and final full season in the sport, and that start came all the way back in the 2019 Daytona 500.

But it was Mears who made Garage 66's official 2025 season debut in the Cook Out 400 after Garrett Smithley failed to qualify for the Clash and Chandler Smith failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 after NASCAR ruled Mike Wallace ineligible.

Mears finished Sunday's race in 37th place, last among drivers still running at the checkered flag, before being promoted to 36th when Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones was disqualified and therefore stripped of his 24th place finish.

The No. 66 Ford was one of two non-chartered (open) cars in this race, as Team AmeriVet also made their official season debut after they too failed to qualify for the Clash. Burt Myers returned to drive the No. 50 Chevrolet, marking his official Cup Series debut.

Casey Mears, Garage 66 not competing at Darlington

Although there are once again two open cars on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, neither Garage 66 nor Team AmeriVet will be competing.

The two open cars on the entry list for this Sunday's 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) Darlington, South Carolina oval are the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Austin Hill, and the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by J.J. Yeley.

Whether or not Mears competes in any more races this year remains to be seen, though Garage 66 recently confirmed that they are set to be back next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, this time with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

Team AmeriVet have not yet confirmed any more starts for 2025 after making just two in 2024 following their rebrand from The Money Team Racing.

