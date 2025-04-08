NASCAR team confirms driver change after 31st place finish

For the first time during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Richard Childress Racing fielded three cars in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Alongside Austin Dillon's No. 3 Chevrolet and Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet was the No. 33 Chevrolet, which was entered for Austin Hill. Hill competes full-time for Richard Childress' team in the Xfinity Series, and he finished the Goodyear 400 in 31st place after starting in 37th in the 38-car field.

The team brought back the No. 33 car for the first time since 2015 for one race back in 2022, when Hill made his Cup Series debut. It was then entered in one race during the 2023 season for Brodie Kostecki before returning for six races in 2024, including four with Hill behind the wheel. Will Brown and Ty Dillon each drove it in one.

No. 33 car back at Bristol, but not for Austin Hill

The car is set to be entered again at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, marking its first string of back-to-back races since Brian Scott drove it at Richmond Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway in 2015. But unlike at Darlington, Hill will not be the driver.

Jesse Love, who also competes full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series, is set to make his Cup Series debut in Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol.

The No. 33 Chevrolet is one of three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list, so it is locked into the 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

The other two are the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford, which is set to be driven by Corey LaJoie, and the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to be driven by Josh Bilicki.

The No. 01 Ford has been fielded twice so far this year, both times for LaJoie, while the No. 66 Ford's only appearance, aside from its failed Daytona 500 qualifying effort with Chandler Smith, came with Casey Mears behind the wheel.

The Food City 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 13. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!