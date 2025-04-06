Who won at Darlington? Full NASCAR Cup Series race results

Due to pandemic-related restrictions, NASCAR added not one but two races to Darlington Raceway's schedule in 2020. While the track did not retain all three races beyond 2020, the 2021 season did mark the first time since 2004 in which the track "Too Tough To Tame" hosted exactly two races.

And it has hosted two races ever since. From 2021 to 2023, it hosted one race in the regular season and another in the playoffs. Last year, it hosted two in the regular season, including the regular season finale, and in 2025, its second race is back on the playoff schedule.

Races at the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) Darlington, South Carolina oval have been some of the most exciting races of the year for the past few seasons, and the recent spring races have seen some classic finishes.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is set to start the race on the pole position after posting the fastest speed in Saturday's qualifying session, and RFK Racing's Ryan Preece is set to join him on the front row in second place.

A full starting lineup for Sunday's 293-lap Goodyear 400 can be found here.

Follow along with our updates, including stage results and race results from Darlington.

NASCAR at Darlington: Goodyear 400 stage 1 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

4th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR at Darlington: Goodyear 400 stage 2 results

NASCAR at Darlington: Goodyear 400 race results

