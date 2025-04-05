NASCAR qualifying at Darlington: Full Cup Series starting lineup

Darlington Raceway is once again on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule with a regular season race and a playoff race, and the former is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.
The Goodyear 400, which is scheduled to be a 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval, is the eighth race on the 2025 schedule.
With the track "Too Tough To Tame" also scheduled to host the playoff opener in late August, drivers and teams will be looking to leave this weekend with a solid notebook to look back on a few months from now.
The qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric (full breakdown here), which NASCAR introduced at the start of the 2025 season, and NASCAR is once again set to use the new single-round qualifying format.
All 38 drivers on the entry list are lined up in reverse metric order, and the entire starting lineup is determined by single-lap pace in Saturday's qualifying session. There is only one round of qualifying.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Goodyear 400 starting lineup at Darlington
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
19th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
25th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
38th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of Sunday afternoon's Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Brad Keselowski is the reigning winner, and Chase Briscoe is the most recent Darlington winner.