NASCAR qualifying at Darlington: Full Cup Series starting lineup

Darlington Raceway is once again on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule with a regular season race and a playoff race, and the former is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

The Goodyear 400, which is scheduled to be a 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval, is the eighth race on the 2025 schedule.

With the track "Too Tough To Tame" also scheduled to host the playoff opener in late August, drivers and teams will be looking to leave this weekend with a solid notebook to look back on a few months from now.

The qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric (full breakdown here), which NASCAR introduced at the start of the 2025 season, and NASCAR is once again set to use the new single-round qualifying format.

All 38 drivers on the entry list are lined up in reverse metric order, and the entire starting lineup is determined by single-lap pace in Saturday's qualifying session. There is only one round of qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Goodyear 400 starting lineup at Darlington

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

38th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of Sunday afternoon's Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Brad Keselowski is the reigning winner, and Chase Briscoe is the most recent Darlington winner.