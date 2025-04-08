NASCAR team not returning at Bristol after Darlington DNF

NY Racing Team have made a total of four appearances through the first eight races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, though because they failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, that has only translated to three starts.

21-year Cup veteran J.J. Yeley has been in the No. 44 Chevrolet for all four of their appearances. Following the Daytona 500 DNQ, he was scored with a 37th place DNF at Atlanta Motor Speedway before returning and placing 35th at Homestead-Miami Speedway a few weeks later.

Yeley made his third start of the year in this past Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, but brake issues knocked him out of the race after just 30 of the 297 laps around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval. He was officially scored in 38th (last) after starting in the same spot.

NY Racing Team not returning at Bristol

The team's plans beyond the race weekend at the track "Too Tough To Tame" have not been confirmed, but what has been confirmed is the fact that they will not be back for this coming Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

There are three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for the 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, the highest total since there were nine at Daytona. All three open cars are locked into the race.

The other three are the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford, which is set to make its third start of the year with Corey LaJoie behind the wheel, the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which is set to make its second start of the year and first with Jesse Love behind the wheel, and the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to make its second start of the year and first with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel.

