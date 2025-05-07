5 more tracks that could host the NASCAR Cup Series championship

No. 4 - Martinsville Speedway

Why not run the championship race at Martinsville Speedway? Could you imagine a short track race to decide the title? Why not host it at the sport's oldest track? Sure, the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville has been nothing but chaos lately, and the Cup Series races haven't been the best there in the Next Gen era.

But it's not like Phoenix has produced championship thrillers the past five years, and this sport has always had controversial moments. While Ross Chastain's Hail Melon move is illegal now, what if it wasn't, and what if it was a way to make a move to win a championship?

Maybe Denny Hamlin could finally get the job done, since he's been the best at Martinsville for years. Real short track racing to decide the champion of NASCAR sounds like something worth giving a try.

No. 5 - Rockingham Speedway

When in doubt, return to "The Rock". Rockingham Speedway made its long-awaited return to the NASCAR schedule earlier this season. The Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series both took to the 0.94-mile oval for the first time in 21 years.

Did the races deliver? Yeah, they did.

Fuel mileage was the name of the game in the Truck Series race. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series race had an old-school feel.

Is it ready for the Cup guys to be out there on it? Sure, why not? Here's a simple idea to get a full-time Cup date. Why not try hosting the championship race? It has to be in the discussion, at least. And if not for the championship, Rockingham still deserves a Cup series points race, as does current All-Star host North Wilkesboro Speedway.

To think that Rockingham doesn't belong on the schedule somewhere in the NASCAR Cup Series is nuts.