5 possible additions to the Daytona 500 lineup (to guarantee disappointment)

Early in the NASCAR Cup Series offseason, JR Motorsports confirmed that they plan to make another attempt at the Daytona 500 after successfully qualifying in their first attempt this past February.

For the second year in a row, Justin Allgaier is set to pilot the No. 40 Chevrolet. He finished in an impressive ninth place in the team's first ever Cup appearance in 2025.

A week ago, it was then announced that Jimmie Johnson is also set to return for another shot at the "Great American Race", a race he's won twice, after recording his best finish in any Cup race since 2017 with his third place effort in 2025. For the fourth straight year, he is set to drive the No. 84 entry for the Legacy Motor Club team he co-owns.

Johnson is widely expected to get the world-class driver provisional, which is the same provisional that locked Helio Castroneves into the 2025 race for Trackhouse Racing after he was unable to successfully qualify on speed or Duel result. It led to the Daytona 500 field consisting of exactly 41 cars for the first time since 1993.

According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Live Fast Motorsports have also confirmed that team co-owner B.J. McLeod is set to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet. The team have yet to qualify for the race since selling their charter after the 2023 season, despite McLeod's attempts in 2024 and 2025.

All of these confirmations mean that there are already three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list even before the calendar turns to 2026. And with just four total (five if Johnson gets the provisional and doesn't qualify) spots open alongside the 36 chartered cars, there will likely once again be several drivers who fail to qualify.

Who else could be added to the entry list? Here are five strong candidates.

Garage 66

Some sources have already reported that Garage 66's Daytona 500 entry is confirmed, with Casey Mears expected to drive the No. 66 Ford. Mears returned to the Cup Series for the first time since 2019 in 2025, though he hasn't run the Daytona 500 since 2019.

Garage 66, formerly MBM Motorsports, haven't successfully qualified for the race since 2020, with a total of five DNQs since then.

23XI Racing

23XI Racing have not fielded an extra Daytona 500 entry since Travis Pastrana ran the race in 2023, but that is expected to change as they continue to put together a partial schedule for development driver Corey Heim, who is somehow still without a full-time ride in any national series for 2026, in the No. 67 Toyota.

The 2025 Truck Series champion ran four races for the team this past year, and he twice finished higher than all three of the team's full-time drivers.

Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing are another team that haven't fielded an extra Daytona 500 in quite a few years (2019), but that is expected to change in a month and a half.

Xfinity (O'Reilly Auto Parts) Series superspeedway ace Austin Hill, who tried but failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 in 2023 with Beard Motorsports, is expected to get the nod to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet in 2026, after running two superspeedway Cup series for Richard Childress' team toward the end of the 2025 campaign.

Beard Motorsports

Speaking of Beard Motorsports, they have regularly competed in Cup Series superspeedway races, including the Daytona 500, every year since 2017, and that isn't expected to change in February.

Anthony Alfredo drove the No. 62 Chevrolet for the team in both 2024 and 2025, though he failed to qualify for the race in 2025. Beard Motorsports have never failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 in back-to-back years, however. Will Alfredo return, or could newly crowned Xfinity Series champion Jesse Love, who also ran two races in the No. 62 car this past year, get his first crack at Daytona?

NY Racing Team

The team that returned to the Daytona 500 for the first time in 2015 with the late Greg Biffle behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet in 2022 are expected to be back again, despite failing to qualify with J.J. Yeley in both 2024 and 2025.

It would be quite the story if Yeley, or whoever drives the car, can get into the race for the first time since Biffle's final Daytona 500 appearance.

Possible but not expected: No. 91 Trackhouse Chevrolet, No. 01/No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet, No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota

All things considered, it's looking like there will be eight drivers going for four (or possibly) five spots, meaning that at least three will be going home disappointed after failing to qualify.

Daytona 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, followed by the Duel qualiyfing races on Thursday, February 12. The 68th running of the "Great American Race" itself is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15.