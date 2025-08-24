5 possible IndyCar landing spots for Will Power in 2026

Will Power is the only driver not named Alex Palou to win an IndyCar championship since Scott Dixon won his sixth in 2020. He also happens to be the only Team Penske race winner in 2025, as well as the team's clear-cut top performer in the championship standings.

He is also the only Team Penske driver without a contract to return in 2026.

The subject of the 44-year-old Australian's future has been a hot one all year long, and that is likely to continue into the offseason, as there has been no indication that his future will be decided one way or the other before next weekend's season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

Will the two-time series champion and former Indy 500 winner beat out David Malukas for the right to drive the No. 12 Chevrolet full-time for the 17th year in a row?

Here are five possible landing spots for Will Power in 2026.

Team Penske

As long as the door hasn't already been slammed shut on Will Power returning to Team Penske for 2026 behind the scenes, you've got to believe that this remains the most likely option, especially after his dominant Portland International Raceway win.

He has won races in 16 of the last 17 years, has a pole in what has been a "down" season for Penske in 2025, and is still somehow sixth in the standings (with the team's only win) despite at one point suffering three mechanical issues in four race weekends. I get why David Malukas is so highly rated, but it's not like they are going to lose him if they bring Power back for one more year.

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Seeing as how David Malukas' deal with A.J. Foyt Enterprises was said to be orchestrated by Roger Penske himself, it's hard to imagine a Malukas move to the No. 12 Chevrolet would not come with the benefit of Power being able to move to Malukas' No. 4 Chevrolet if he pleases.

You could honestly argue that Foyt's team, which have had a technical alliance with Team Penske since 2023, has been stronger than Penske's as a whole in 2025. That was certainly the case for the Indy 500, with Malukas placing second ahead of Santino Ferrucci in fifth.

Andretti Global

As much as I don't blame Marcus Ericsson for some of his struggles and lack of top-tier results in 2025, I'm also not foolish enough to believe that the team saying he is "under contract" makes him truly safe for 2026. Those words, on their own, mean nothing in this sport.

Dennis Hauger has been the man most often listed to Ericsson's seat, even as the team have insisted that seat isn't vacant, but if Power becomes available, does that change the picture at all?

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Every single race, 10 drivers finish inside the top 10. That means there are 10 drivers, every weekend, who exceed Devlin DeFrancesco's career top 10 total. If Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing are serious about ever being relevant again, they have got to forget about being tied to a "pay driver" and take a swing at Power to replace him and bolster their lineup.

As much as this team has been the worst team in IndyCar this year, I can't ignore the fact that Takuma Sato, in a one-off entry, qualified on the front row and led the most laps in the Indy 500.

Power to Rahal would have a similar vibe to Helio Castroneves being dropped by Penske and immediately winning the following year's Indy 500 with Meyer Shank Racing upon his return to Honda. Castroneves was dropped after three straight Indy 500 finishes outside of the top 10, his career-worst streak. Power is currently on a streak of six such results, which is his own career-low.

I don't think this team's biggest problem is the cars. I said the same thing last year about Dale Coyne Racing, and lo and behold, Ed Carpenter Racing reject Rinus VeeKay is having a career year.

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Sting Ray Robb is another driver who, from the perspective of cold, hard truth, would not be in the series if not for his funding, and while Conor Daly is good for a strong result here and there, his overall stock is unquestionably boosted by competing against a teammate who has never finished a race higher than ninth place.

This team's cars are better than their results show, period. Romain Grosjean demonstrated that by more than doubling their all-time top 10 total in a single season last year, then they dropped him anyway. Bringing in an all-time great in Power to push the team forward could do them wonders ahead of a crucial 2026.