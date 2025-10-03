These 6 NASCAR drivers have the best chance to shatter SVG's historic streak

You have to go back to March to find the most recent road or street course race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule which was won by a driver not named Shane van Gisbergen.

Van Gisbergen, the rookie driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, dominated the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, pulled off yet another win on the Chicago Street Course, and further proved that he is the man to beat on tracks with both left and right turns with wins at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, van Gisbergen is listed at +100 to win Sunday's playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. A win would be his fifth straight, putting him one shy of what was once viewed as an unbreakable Jeff Gordon record from 1997 to 2000.

For context, +100 implies that the Kiwi has a 50% chance to win. These odds are Formula 1-level odds, not odds you typically see for a NASCAR Cup Series race. Nobody else has odds shorter than +900, odds which imply a 10% chance to find victory lane. In other words, van Gisbergen is five times as likely to win Sunday's race as the driver with the next best shot.

Who are those drivers with the "next best shot", the drivers most likely to shatter SVG's historic four-race win streak?

6 NASCAR drivers best positioned to challenge SVG

No driver had ever won four straight road or street course races in a single season prior to van Gisbergen's streak, and it's probably going to take an incredible effort to keep SVG from extending that record to five in what is the final road course race on the 2025 schedule.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, the 2022 race winner who entered that race in a must-win situation, is listed behind van Gisbergen at +900, and he is followed by two-time Roval winner (2021 and 2024) Kyle Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is listed at +950.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron are both listed at +1200. Neither has won at the Roval before, but both have recorded runner-up finishes there, with Byron currently on a two-year streak of top three finishes.

2023 winner A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing and two-time winner (2019 and 2020) Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports are both listed at +1400. Nobody else has odds shorter than +2000.

Full race odds for the Bank of America Roval 400 can be found here and are always subject to change.

USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Bank of America Roval 400 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!