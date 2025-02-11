6 NASCAR teams could be shut out of the 2025 Daytona 500

The entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set following the confirmation that Rick Ware Racing are set to add a non-chartered (open) entry for Corey LaJoie.

There are 45 cars on the entry list for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, including nine open cars.

Just one of those open cars is locked into the "Great American Race", and that is thanks to the "world-class driver" provisional that was issued to Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves.

Even if Castroneves doesn't successfully qualify his No. 91 in the single-car qualifying session (fastest two open entries) or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel race (top open entry in each), he is still locked into the race.

There are four open spots in the 40-car field, alongside the 36 chartered cars.

Should Castroneves take one of those four spots, the field would remain capped at 40 cars. If he doesn't, he would still be in, which would mean the field expands to 41 cars and thus five of the nine non-chartered cars qualify.

But Castroneves' No. 91 Chevrolet is somewhat unique in that it is one of only three open entries being entered by a team that also fields at least one full-time chartered entry, as Trackhouse Racing field three chartered cars.

LaJoie's No. 01 is another, as Rick Ware Racing also field the chartered No. 51 Ford. The other is Jimmie Johnson's No. 84 Toyota, as Legacy Motor Club field two chartered cars.

But six teams face the possibility of missing the Daytona 500 entirely.

JR Motorsports are set to field the No. 40 Chevrolet for Justin Allgaier, NY Racing Team are set to field the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, Tricon Garage are set to field the No. 56 Toyota for Martin Truex Jr., Beard Motorsports are set to field the No. 62 Chevrolet for Anthony Alfredo, Garage 66 are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Chandler Smith, and Live Fast Motorsports are set to field the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod.

Last year, there were six cars going for four spots, and the two cars that missed were cars entered by single-car open teams that ultimately failed to miss the race entirely. Yeley failed to qualify for NY Racing Team, and McLeod failed to qualify for Live Fast Motorsports.

This year, at least one of the six single-car teams is guaranteed to be in the race, since no more than five cars will fail to qualify. But regardless, there will be multiple organizations that show up during Speedweeks for Wednesday's single-car qualifying session and Thursday's Bluegreen Vacations Duel races but do not actually get to compete on Sunday.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the single-car qualifying session beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12, plus live coverage of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 67th annual Daytona 500 itself beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.