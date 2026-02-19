7 lineup changes confirmed before NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta

The entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, features just 38 cars, meaning that all cars, including the two non-chartered (open) cars, are locked into the Autotrader 400.

This is a stark contrast to the Daytona 500, for which there were 45 cars on the entry list, including nine open cars (eight excluding Jimmie Johnson's Open Exemption Provisional entry).

Both open cars that are on the entry list for this weekend's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval are cars that were on the Daytona 500 entry list, and both are set to have the same drivers.

J.J. Yeley is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing Team after failing to qualify for the "Great American Race" for the third year in a row, and B.J. McLeod is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports after successfully qualifying for the first time since 2023.

7 lineup changes for Atlanta NASCAR race

With none of the 36 chartered cars set to be driven by different drivers this week, and no cars that weren't entered at Daytona on the Atlanta entry list, the only changes from Daytona to Atlanta are the cars that are no longer on the entry list.

JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier and 23XI Racing's Corey Heim both successfully qualified for the Daytona 500, but the No. 40 Chevrolet and the No. 67 Toyota are not on this week's entry list. Legacy Motor Club's Johnson qualified via the aforementioned provisional, and his No. 84 Toyota is not on the entry list either.

Front Row Motorsports' Chandler Smith, Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, and RFK Racing's Corey LaJoie all failed to qualify for the "Great American Race", and their No. 36 Ford, No. 62 Chevrolet, and No. 99 Ford are not on the Atlanta entry list.

Garage 66's Casey Mears successfully qualified for the Daytona 500 and was initially supposed to compete at Atlanta, but the team withdrew the No. 66 Ford from the entry list.

