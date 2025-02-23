Ambetter Health 400: Updates and race results from Atlanta Motor Speedway

After Daytona International Speedway opened up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with the 67th annual Daytona 500 last Sunday, "mini Daytona" is scheduled to host race number two for the second straight year this Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Motor Speedway was repaved and reconfigured after the 2021 season, and with its new style of superspeedway/pack-style racing, it now races a lot more like both Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway than a traditional mile-and-a-half oval.

Saturday's single-car qualifying session set the starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval, a race which saw a three-wide finish at the front one year ago.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position, and teammate Austin Cindric took the other spot on the front row. A full starting lineup is available here.

Who will find victory lane after Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron opened up the season with his second consecutive Daytona 500 win a week ago?

Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta: Stage 1 results

1st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta: Stage 2 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



10th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta: Full race results

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22nd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

26th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

38th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

39th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

