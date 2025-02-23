Ambetter Health 400: Updates and race results from Atlanta Motor Speedway

After Daytona International Speedway opened up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with the 67th annual Daytona 500 last Sunday, "mini Daytona" is scheduled to host race number two for the second straight year this Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta Motor Speedway was repaved and reconfigured after the 2021 season, and with its new style of superspeedway/pack-style racing, it now races a lot more like both Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway than a traditional mile-and-a-half oval.
Saturday's single-car qualifying session set the starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval, a race which saw a three-wide finish at the front one year ago.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position, and teammate Austin Cindric took the other spot on the front row. A full starting lineup is available here.
Who will find victory lane after Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron opened up the season with his second consecutive Daytona 500 win a week ago?
Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta: Stage 1 results
1st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta: Stage 2 results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta: Full race results
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
21st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
38th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
39th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Race number three on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season's first road course race at Circuit of the Americas. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Fox from the Austin, Texas road course beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2.