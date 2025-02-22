Atlanta qualifying updates, full Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup

Beyond the Flag
Race number two of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is also a superspeedway race, and it is scheduled to take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled to give the NASCAR Cup Series back-to-back superspeedway races to open up the season for the second year in a row.

Atlanta, which was repaved and reconfigured into a "mini" superspeedway after the 2021 season, has produced the type of racing typically seen at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, despite being 1.54 miles in length. Daytona checks in at 2.5, while Talladega is the sport's longest oval at 2.66.

Because the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval is considered a superspeedway, group qualifying is not used; all 39 drivers on the entry list are grouped together.

The qualifying order (see here) was determined by the usual four-variable metric (detailed here), and the top 10 drivers in the first round of the single-car qualifying session advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Atlanta.

Atlanta Round 1 - Qualifying results

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

19th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

24th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Atlanta Round 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Full Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup; Ryan Blaney takes Atlanta pole

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
24th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Fox is set to air Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 live from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so and don't miss any of the action from race number two on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule!

