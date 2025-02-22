Atlanta qualifying updates, full Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup

Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled to give the NASCAR Cup Series back-to-back superspeedway races to open up the season for the second year in a row.

Atlanta, which was repaved and reconfigured into a "mini" superspeedway after the 2021 season, has produced the type of racing typically seen at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, despite being 1.54 miles in length. Daytona checks in at 2.5, while Talladega is the sport's longest oval at 2.66.

Because the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval is considered a superspeedway, group qualifying is not used; all 39 drivers on the entry list are grouped together.

The qualifying order (see here) was determined by the usual four-variable metric (detailed here), and the top 10 drivers in the first round of the single-car qualifying session advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Atlanta.

Atlanta Round 1 - Qualifying results

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



11th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



18th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



19th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



22nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



23rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



24th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



25th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



26th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



27th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



29th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



32nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet



34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford



36th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



37th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Atlanta Round 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



10th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

