Another long-rumored manufacturer finally joining the NASCAR Cup Series?

As expected, Dodge's return to NASCAR has been confirmed via the Ram Trucks brand, with the Stellantis brand expected to serve as the manufacturer for a number of race teams beginning in the 2026 Truck Series season.

The hope is that Dodge can return to the Cup Series as a manufacturer by 2028, possibly even in 2027 on a bit of an accelerated timetable.

Dodge has not competed at the Cup level since winning the 2012 championship with Brad Keselowski and Team Penske, and the rumors of a return have been swirling for several years at this point. Their most recent appearance at the Truck level came in 2018, and their most recent appearance at the Xfinity level came in 2016.

Another manufacturer joining the NASCAR Cup Series?

But Dodge is not the only manufacturer that has been the subject of a rumored major move to the Cup Series to join existing manufacturers Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, and if their move to the Cup Series does happen as planned for 2028 (or 2027), perhaps they will be one of five manufacturers rather than one of four.

Honda's IndyCar contract is up at the end of 2026, and it is no secret that they are not particularly satisfied with the current direction of the sport.

Still, it's hard to imagine a world without them, especially since they have won four of the last five championships, this year's Indy 500, and started the 2025 season with seven wins in seven races, giving them eight wins in a row dating back to last year.

But even if they extend their IndyCar stay, there are rumors, which have also existed for the past six-plus years, that they are looking to enter the Cup Series.

In fact, Sports Business Journal reports that NASCAR is "very close" to adding Honda to the mix, indicating that the latest "rumor" in a long line of Honda rumors should be taken with more than just a grain of salt.

Whether it happens in 2027 or 2028 or even after that, it would mark the first introduction of a new manufacturer since 2007, when Toyota joined the sport, as Dodge's entry, regardless of when it presumably happens, would mark the return of a former competitor.

The initial Honda rumors emerged in 2019, when it was said that Richard Petty Motorsports were eyeing a switching to the Japanese auto manufacturer, potentially by partnering with Honda-powered IndyCar outfit Andretti Autosport just two years after Andretti had been rumored to make the move back to Chevrolet themselves.

Ironically, Richard Petty Motorsports are now aligned with Japanese manufacturer Toyota, though not before team ownership changed hands. The team partnered with GMS Racing to become Petty GMS Motorsports in 2022, and they added Jimmie Johnson as a co-owner in 2023 before rebranding as Legacy Motor Club. The switch from Chevrolet to Toyota came in 2024. Johnson became majority owner earlier in 2025.