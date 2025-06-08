NASCAR set for 'major announcement' that could completely shake up the sport

After years and years of rumors, it appears that Dodge is finally returning to NASCAR, and with their Ram Trucks brand in the Craftsman Truck Series.

There have been various indications and rumblings of the return throughout the 2025 season, with one source claiming that a return to the Truck Series in 2026 is set to precede a full-blown return to the Cup Series, where Dodge has not competed since winning the 2012 championship with Team Penske and Brad Keselowski, in 2028.

Dodge hasn't competed in the Xfinity Series since 2016 or the Truck Series since 2018.

Ram Trucks set for major NASCAR announcement

Official confirmation of Ram Trucks' 2026 Truck Series entry, at the very least, is believed to be on its way from Michigan International Speedway, where there is an entire Ram display for the NASCAR race weekend, on Sunday, June 8.

The announcement, which NASCAR has described as a "major partner announcement", is set to be made at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday on the pre-race stage at Michigan.

There has been speculation that the announcement could also include a team and driver announcement for the 2026 season, and Michael Waltrip got fans talking by hinting during Saturday's Truck Series race at the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval that it could be YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, who made his ARCA Menards Series debut earlier this year.

The addition of Ram Trucks means that the Truck Series is set to have four manufacturers again in 2026. Chevrolet currently runs the Silverado, Toyota currently runs the Tundra TRD, and Ford currently runs the F-150 in the Truck Series.

Looking ahead to 2028, a potential Dodge return would also put the Cup Series back at four manufacturers. Chevrolet currently runs the Camara, Toyota currently runs the Camry, and Ford currently runs the Mustang Dark Horse.

In 2012, Dodge ran the Charger.