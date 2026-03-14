Arlington qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

One week after visiting Phoenix Raceway, where the NTT IndyCar Series had not competed since 2018, the series is set to race on a completely new circuit, one of three on this year's 18-race schedule, this Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The 14-turn, 2.73-mile (4.394-kilometer) temporary street circuit winds around both AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, home of MLB's Texas Rangers. Although it's not the series' longest track, it is the new longest street course on the calendar.

IndyCar has also modified the qualifying session for Sunday's 70-lap race, and with a change that some fans are hoping will be implemented for the remainder of road and street course races on the 2026 calendar, and perhaps even beyond.

Drivers are still split up into two groups for the opening round of qualifying, and the second round is still set to consist of the top six drivers from each of those two groups. But the Firestone Fast Six, the third round featuring the fastest six drivers from the second round, is now set to be a single-car, single-lap session.

It is basically set to be conducted in the same manner as an oval qualifying session, with one driver on the track at a time, but with only one lap of qualifying, rather than two (or four at Indy).

Who will prevail in Arlington's first ever IndyCar qualifying session? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Arlington IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



3 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



4 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



5 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



6 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



7 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



8 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



9 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



10 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



11 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



12 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Arlington IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

1 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



2 - David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



3 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



4 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



5 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda



6 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



7 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



8 - Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



9 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



10 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



11 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



12 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



13 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Arlington IndyCar qualifying: Round 2 results

1 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

4 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

5 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

6 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

7 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

8 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

9 - David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

10 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

11 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

12 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Arlington IndyCar qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results

Full Arlington IndyCar starting lineup

7 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

8 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

9 - David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

10 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

11 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

12 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

13 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

14 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

15 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

16 - Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

17 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

18 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

19 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

20 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

21 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

22 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

23 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

24 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

25 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Fox is set to broadcast the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington live from the streets of Arlington beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV today if you have not already had the chance to do so, and don’t miss IndyCar’s newest event!