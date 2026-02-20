Beyond the Flag
Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 7 lineup changes

The qualifying order is set for the NASCAR Cup Series' second consecutive superspeedway race to start the 2026 season.
EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), NASCAR
For the first time in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR has the data required to set the qualifying order via the simple metric that was introduced before the 2025 season.

The Daytona 500 qualifying order was set by two random draws based on the 2025 owner points, but the qualifying order for this coming Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) was set via the two-variable formula.

Prior to 2024, qualifying orders were based on four variables: the car's rank in the owner standings (35%), the driver's finish in the most recent race (25%), the car's finish in the most recent race (25%), and the rank of the driver's fastest lap in the most recent race (15%). The two categories weighted at 25% effectively made up one category weighted at 50% for the drivers who didn't change cars from race to race.

In 2025, NASCAR made things far easier to compute. The weight of the car's rank in the owner standings was dropped to 30%, and the weight of the car's finish in the most recent race was increased to 70%.

The driver's finish in the most recent race is no longer a separate category, and fastest lap only matters in terms of the bonus point awarded the race itself, a bonus point that was slightly tweaked ahead of the 2026 season.

With that in mind, here's the order for Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval.

NASCAR qualifying order at Atlanta

Order

Name

Entry

1

J.J. Yeley

No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

2

B.J. McLeod

No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Alex Bowman

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Todd Gilliland

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5

Chase Briscoe

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Austin Dillon

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7

Christopher Bell

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Connor Zilisch

No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Austin Cindric

No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10

Denny Hamlin

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11

Shane van Gisbergen

No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12

Cole Custer

No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

13

Ryan Preece

No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

14

Ty Gibbs

No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16

Erik Jones

No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17

Ryan Blaney

No. 12 Team Penske Ford

18

Ross Chastain

No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19

Michael McDowell

No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

A.J. Allmendinger

No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21

Cody Ware

No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22

Ty Dillon

No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Kyle Larson

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Carson Hocevar

No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Kyle Busch

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

William Byron

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Daniel Suarez

No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson

No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Josh Berry

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

30

Bubba Wallace

No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

31

Riley Herbst

No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

32

Chris Buescher

No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

33

Zane Smith

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34

Brad Keselowski

No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

35

Chase Elliott

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Joey Logano

No. 22 Team Penske Ford

38

Tyler Reddick

No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, there are set to be two rounds of qualifying to set the 38-car starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race. The fastest 10 drivers in the first round are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.

