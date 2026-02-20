Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 7 lineup changes

For the first time in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR has the data required to set the qualifying order via the simple metric that was introduced before the 2025 season.
The Daytona 500 qualifying order was set by two random draws based on the 2025 owner points, but the qualifying order for this coming Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) was set via the two-variable formula.
Prior to 2024, qualifying orders were based on four variables: the car's rank in the owner standings (35%), the driver's finish in the most recent race (25%), the car's finish in the most recent race (25%), and the rank of the driver's fastest lap in the most recent race (15%). The two categories weighted at 25% effectively made up one category weighted at 50% for the drivers who didn't change cars from race to race.
In 2025, NASCAR made things far easier to compute. The weight of the car's rank in the owner standings was dropped to 30%, and the weight of the car's finish in the most recent race was increased to 70%.
The driver's finish in the most recent race is no longer a separate category, and fastest lap only matters in terms of the bonus point awarded the race itself, a bonus point that was slightly tweaked ahead of the 2026 season.
With that in mind, here's the order for Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval.
NASCAR qualifying order at Atlanta
Order
Name
Entry
1
J.J. Yeley
No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
2
B.J. McLeod
No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Alex Bowman
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Todd Gilliland
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5
Chase Briscoe
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Austin Dillon
No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7
Christopher Bell
No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
Connor Zilisch
No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9
Austin Cindric
No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10
Denny Hamlin
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11
Shane van Gisbergen
No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12
Cole Custer
No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
13
Ryan Preece
No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
14
Ty Gibbs
No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
John Hunter Nemechek
No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16
Erik Jones
No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17
Ryan Blaney
No. 12 Team Penske Ford
18
Ross Chastain
No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Michael McDowell
No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
A.J. Allmendinger
No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21
Cody Ware
No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
22
Ty Dillon
No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Kyle Larson
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Carson Hocevar
No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Kyle Busch
No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
William Byron
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27
Daniel Suarez
No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Noah Gragson
No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Josh Berry
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30
Bubba Wallace
No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
31
Riley Herbst
No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
32
Chris Buescher
No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
33
Zane Smith
No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34
Brad Keselowski
No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
35
Chase Elliott
No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
37
Joey Logano
No. 22 Team Penske Ford
38
Tyler Reddick
No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, there are set to be two rounds of qualifying to set the 38-car starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race. The fastest 10 drivers in the first round are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
The Autotrader 400 is set to be shown live on Fox from EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 22. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer today and catch all of the action!