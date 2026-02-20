Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 7 lineup changes

For the first time in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR has the data required to set the qualifying order via the simple metric that was introduced before the 2025 season.

The Daytona 500 qualifying order was set by two random draws based on the 2025 owner points, but the qualifying order for this coming Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) was set via the two-variable formula.

Prior to 2024, qualifying orders were based on four variables: the car's rank in the owner standings (35%), the driver's finish in the most recent race (25%), the car's finish in the most recent race (25%), and the rank of the driver's fastest lap in the most recent race (15%). The two categories weighted at 25% effectively made up one category weighted at 50% for the drivers who didn't change cars from race to race.

In 2025, NASCAR made things far easier to compute. The weight of the car's rank in the owner standings was dropped to 30%, and the weight of the car's finish in the most recent race was increased to 70%.

The driver's finish in the most recent race is no longer a separate category, and fastest lap only matters in terms of the bonus point awarded the race itself, a bonus point that was slightly tweaked ahead of the 2026 season.

With that in mind, here's the order for Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval.

NASCAR qualifying order at Atlanta

Order Name Entry 1 J.J. Yeley No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 2 B.J. McLeod No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Alex Bowman No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Todd Gilliland No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Chase Briscoe No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Austin Dillon No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Christopher Bell No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Connor Zilisch No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Austin Cindric No. 2 Team Penske Ford 10 Denny Hamlin No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Shane van Gisbergen No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Cole Custer No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 13 Ryan Preece No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 14 Ty Gibbs No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 John Hunter Nemechek No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 16 Erik Jones No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 17 Ryan Blaney No. 12 Team Penske Ford 18 Ross Chastain No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Michael McDowell No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 A.J. Allmendinger No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Cody Ware No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 22 Ty Dillon No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Kyle Larson No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Carson Hocevar No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Kyle Busch No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 William Byron No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Daniel Suarez No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Josh Berry No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 30 Bubba Wallace No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 31 Riley Herbst No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 32 Chris Buescher No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 33 Zane Smith No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Brad Keselowski No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 35 Chase Elliott No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Joey Logano No. 22 Team Penske Ford 38 Tyler Reddick No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, there are set to be two rounds of qualifying to set the 38-car starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race. The fastest 10 drivers in the first round are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.

The Autotrader 400 is set to be shown live on Fox from EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 22. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer today and catch all of the action!