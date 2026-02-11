Full NASCAR qualifying order revealed for the 2026 Daytona 500

The single-car qualifying session for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening at Daytona International Speedway.

Each of the 45 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, with the fastest 10 drivers advancing to the second round shootout for the pole position.

The fastest two drivers in the second round are locked into the front row for Sunday's 68th running of the 200-lap "Great American Race". Both drivers are set to start on pole in one of Thursday night's two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races, and the remainder of the starting lineups for those two Duel races are set to be determined by the full results of the single-car qualifying session.

The results of those two Duel races are ultimately set to determine the full 41-car starting lineup (from third through 41st place) for the Daytona 500 itself.

Wednesday's qualifying session is also set to lock two of the eight non-chartered (open) cars into the race on speed. Two more are set to lock in via the Duel races, while the other four won't qualify for the race at all.

Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson is already locked in, thanks to the Open Exemption Provisional, which is why the race is set to consist of 41 cars, rather than the traditional 40.

The qualifying order for Wednesday night is based on two random draws. The entries in the top 20 in the 2025 Cup Series owner standings are featured in a random draw for spots No. 26 through No. 45, while the entries that were not in the top 20 in the 2025 owner standings are featured in a random draw for the first 25 spots.

2026 Daytona 500 qualifying order

1 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

2 - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

5 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

6 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

8 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

14 - Chandler Smith, No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

22 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23 - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

24 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25 - Corey LaJoie, No. 99 RFK Racing Ford

26 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

27 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

35 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

38 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

39 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

40 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

41 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

42 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

43 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

44 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

45 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

*No. 51 and No. 60 entries have swapped owner points due to NASCAR's rules on leasing charters. RFK Racing run the No. 60 Ford using a Rick Ware Racing charter.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET this evening for live Daytona 500 qualifying coverage from Daytona International Speedway, and tune back in tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the two America 250 Florida Duel races. Tune in to Fox at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15 for live coverage of the race itself, weather permitting.