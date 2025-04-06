Brad Keselowski not driving the No. 6 car at Darlington

Castrol, a longtime partner of the RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series team, recently launched their latest innovation in motor oil technology, with new product claims across7 Critical Areas of performance and protection.

These new product claims highlight "Ultimate Performance & Protection" (EP), "Superior Performance & Protection" (EDGE), and "Superior Protection" (GTX Full Synthetic) across the seven critical areas.

And as a result, Brad Keselowski isn't in the regular No. 6 Ford for Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

He's in the No. 6+1 Ford.

"It’s the six-plus-one theme because we're the No. 6 car, which I think is kind of fun," Keselowski told Beyond the Flag. "It's got the No. 6 on it, and then the +1. It's a great initiative, and it comes with the sweepstakes for a lucky fan to go to an RFK race, and it's great to see our partners at Castrol activating and kind of giving back to our fans as well."

Ironically, yet appropriately, the seven critical areas are also kind of a part of the "six plus one" theme.

The first six include pressure, power, fuel economy, high-temperature performance, cleanliness, and wear protection, and then the seventh is either endurance (for synthetic oils) or emissions systems protection (for high mileage oils).

"We've been using Castrol products at RFK here through our partnership for almost a decade," Keselowski said. "I think it's a terrific partnership for us that is more than just kind of signage on the car.

"It's actually in the car, whether it's the oils or brake fluids and beyond, so it's nice for us to get to kind of share that story to our fans and to any of those watching our sport, a little broader, a little deeper. And I think the seven critical areas messaging is meant to do that. It's kind of a global platform for Castrol, in that regard."

Keselowski not in the usual No. 6 car

RFK Racing jokingly confirmed that, despite the unique "number change", it's not Justin Haley in the car for Sunday's 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) Darlington, South Carolina oval; it's still Keselowski.

Haley drives the No. 7 Chevrolet (not the No. 6+1 Chevrolet, mind you) for Spire Motorsports.

Keselowski emphasized the importance of the Castrol partnership, and not just for RFK Racing, but for the fans.

“I think understanding how your car works, where its strengths are, where its weaknesses are, are important," Keselowski added. "And then knowing how to steer it in a direction that is favorable to you, whether that be any one of these things, having more power, better fuel economy, or having a car that lasts longer. I think pretty much everybody would agree that those are good things.

"Some might value one more than others, or any of the other seven critical areas. I don't know many people who are like ‘hey, I want to buy a new car every year because I'm okay with it breaking down’ or ‘hey, I want a car that goes really slow and uses a lot of gas.’ I think people kind of understand why you'd want to take care of it. It's nice to have a reminder every once in a while."

