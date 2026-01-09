RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski revealed more about the "freak accident" that left him with a broken femur in a recent exclusive interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, noting that it happened when he slipped on a patch of ice while getting out of his car – not by "jumping or doing something on the slopes", which he admitted would have been a "cooler story".

The ski trip accident, which occurred on Thursday, December 18, resulted in surgery, and it brought into question his availability for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, though he has always maintained that he wants to be back and ready to go for that event.

Keselowski outlined that he needs to clear a set of criteria in order to be cleared to compete in the "Great American Race" on Sunday, February 15. The injury he suffered typically takes between eight and 12 weeks to heal from, and that race is scheduled to take place just beyond the eight-week mark.

While his goal is still to compete in the crown jewel that has eluded him, it was relatively clear from the start that the actual first race of the year, the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, was not a priority.

And quite frankly, as an exhibition race, it shouldn't be.

Realistically, him competing in that race was never an option in the immediate aftermath of what went down, and now it has indeed been confirmed that Keselowski will miss that race.

Corey LaJoie is set to fill in for him behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford in that event on Sunday, February 1, joining teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece in the No. 17 Ford and No. 60 Ford, respectively.

LaJoie, who ran a part-time Cup Series schedule with Rick Ware Racing throughout the 2025 season, is set to remain Keselowski's backup/standby driver once the season officially gets underway at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500 single-car qualifying session a week and a half later on Wednesday, February 11.

The America 250 Florida Duel qualifying races are set to determine the full 41-car Daytona 500 starting lineup on Thursday, February 12, exactly eight weeks after Keselowski's accident.