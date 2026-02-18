Brad Keselowski targets RFK Racing's next driver, and it's not who you think

The 2026 Formula 1 season is set to begin a new era for the single-seater series following a significant regulations overhaul, and drivers have begun to get a feel for their new race cars in preseason testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Bahrain International Circuit.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who has long discussed an early retirement amid what he has felt are an abundance of unnecessary changes to the sport, is among those who are not fans of how the new cars feel to drive.

Red Bull Powertrains have entered a new partnership with Ford for the 2026 season, following a longtime relationship with Honda, and Red Bull's RB22 appears to have serious pace.

However, Verstappen has made clear that the new car is not fun to drive, and this could be another factor that results in him deciding to leave the sport at an early age, even if it means vacating a car capable of winning more world championships. He is currently under contract through 2028 but is said to have options in his deal which would allow him to move on after 2026.

Max Verstappen to NASCAR with Ford?

The 28-year-old Dutchman noted that he has already begun exploring other motorsport opportunities outside of Formula 1, and one NASCAR Cup Series team co-owner picked up on that.

Noting Red Bull's partnership with Ford, RFK Racing team owner Brad Keselowski noted that his team has a fourth Cup car ready and waiting for whenever Verstappen wants to drive it.

We have a @FordRacing cup car ready to go. Feel free to DM when you’re ready Max https://t.co/h0fmkSgKiB — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 13, 2026

The longtime Ford team currently run the No. 6 Ford for Keselowski, the No. 17 Ford for Chris Buescher, and the No. 60 Ford for Ryan Preece full-time.

They entered their fourth car, the No. 99 Ford, for Corey LaJoie in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but LaJoie was unable to qualify for the "Great American Race" after a last-lap accident during his America 250 Florida Duel qualifying race.

Whether or not NASCAR is even on Verstappen's radar remains to be seen, but seeing as how there has been just one non-Daytona 500 Cup race in the past seven years which saw more cars on the entry list than available spots in the starting lineup, it appears that Verstappen quite literally has an open invitation to compete in a Cup race whenever he has some down time throughout the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The 2026 Formula 1 season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 8 with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit. Apple TV is set to provide live coverage as a part of Formula 1's new media rights deal.