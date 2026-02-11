Corey Heim owns 2025 NASCAR mistake, embraces mentality shift

23XI Racing's Corey Heim, whose 12-race Cup Series deal with the team finally came together after an offseason of speculation about his NASCAR future, is one of eight drivers aiming to be among the four open qualifiers for the 2026 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

On paper, Heim knows that he is one of the favorites to qualify, and not just as one of the four, but as one of the two who are set to lock in tonight on speed, without having to worry about the results of tomorrow's two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

"Looking at practice speeds, I think we’re in the cut," he told Beyond the Flag, in an interview made possible by CELSIUS.

But many NASCAR fans remember what happened when Heim was in a battle for four open spots before. He ended up being the only driver who failed to qualify for the race on the streets of Chicago in July 2025, making him the first Cup driver to fail to qualify for a non-Daytona 500 race since November 2018.

Corey Heim puts Chicago behind him with crucial mentality shift

Heim doesn't think he's in a similar position ahead of the Daytona 500, and certainly not because he is cocky or arrogant, but because of a shift in mindset that speaks to his resilience and matured approach.

"Chicago was a bit different," he admitted. "I had the pace. I thought I could qualify in the top 15, maybe better, but I got caught up going for a big lap instead of focusing on just getting into the race."

He owned the mistake that ultimately resulted in him failing to qualify, despite the collective NASCAR fanbase largely assuming it would be Katherine Legge who would be sent home.

"That was on me," he said. "Daytona’s a whole different beast. You don’t have that same kind of control. It’s about survival and execution. So the mindset is different here: get in the race first, then worry about everything else."

He knows he's still one of the favorites – again on paper – to get in, but he's focused on controlling what he can actually control, not getting greedy.

"It’s hard to predict exactly who gets in, but I feel like we have a real shot," he said of the speed in the No. 67 Toyota. "We’re first out to qualify, so we’ll know pretty quickly where we stand."

Regardless of how this weekend turns out, Heim is looking forward to his expanded 2026 Cup Series schedule with 23XI Racing, especially since he isn't competing anywhere full-time this year following a season in which he won 12 Truck Series races for TRICON Garage.

Even as a part-time driver, his focus is primarily on the Cup Series this year, which could bode well for him moving forward as he aims to land a seat for 2027 and beyond.

In 2025, he was the top 23XI Racing finisher in two of his four starts, highlighted by his sixth place finish after driving from the back at Bristol Motor Speedway in a race that saw extremely high amounts of tire degradation. On both of those two occasions, he finisher higher than full-time driver Riley Herbst finished all year.

"I don’t think it necessarily says I was better than my teammates," Heim humbly added. "There were circumstances involved, but finishing 13th and sixth in my first couple of starts definitely helped my confidence. Especially that sixth place run at Bristol. It was huge to cap the year off like that and go into 2026 with some momentum."

Since signing with the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team as a development driver ahead of the 2025 season, Heim has been particularly enjoying the mentorship of the NBA legend.

"Michael’s been great," Heim said. "I’ve talked with him on and off the track and seen him on Zoom calls. Just getting a glimpse into his mindset and motivation, it’s inspiring, honestly. I haven’t seen him at a race yet, but I’ve seen him at the shop a couple of times. I think he’s supposed to be here this weekend, though."

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of Wednesday night's qualifying session and Thursday night's two America 250 Florida Duel races. Fox is set to provide coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 itself on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.