CELSIUS continues to accelerate with new NASCAR partnership

CELSIUS, the better-for-you energy drink built for active lifestyles that features healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to deliver significant health benefits to dedicated consumers, race car drivers, and other professional athletes, has had a busy offseason when it comes to partnerships in the world of motorsport.

And they're not slowing down.

CELSIUS announced this week that they have signed on to serve as the Exclusive Energy Drink and Energy-Providing Product of the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota and Corey Heim, as well as an Official Partner of the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team.

CELSIUS joins 23XI Racing and Corey Heim

Heim, who won the 2025 Truck Series championship with TRICON Garage, is lined up to run 12 of 36 NASCAR Cup Series races on the 2026 schedule after running four a year ago, and he is excited to see this new partnership in action as he prepares to qualify for this weekend's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

"I was very familiar [with CELSIUS]," Heim told Beyond the Flag. "I was a pretty avid CELSIUS drinker long before we ever partnered. Last year was the first year I was officially partnered with them, and 2026 will be the first year they’re actually our primary on the race car."

CELSIUS is set to be the primary sponsor of Heim's No. 67 Toyota in the August race at Daytona.

"It’s super cool to kind of make that full-circle connection with CELSIUS," he continued. "I use it daily, to help me recharge, maintain focus in my workouts, and in my studying and everything."

While CELSIUS continues to expand with new flavors seemingly all of the time, Heim kept his answer simple when asked about his favorite drink.

"Definitely orange! That’s my top choice," he admitted. "I also like all the lemonade flavors, strawberry lemonade, watermelon lemonade, but orange is number one for me."

Tune in to Fox on Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway, and don't miss Wednesday night's qualifying session or Thursday night's two America 250 Florida Duel races on Fox Sports 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!