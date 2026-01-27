Long-awaited Corey Heim landing spot finally confirmed for 2026

Robinhood is expanding its partnership with 23XI Racing for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series after a successful first year in the sport, and that expanded partnership is set to include a role as the primary sponsor of the team's fourth car, the No. 67 Toyota, at Daytona International Speedway next month.

And at long last, it has been confirmed that it is Corey Heim who is set to drive that car for the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin as he attempts to make his first career Daytona 500 start.

Heim has spent nearly the entire offseason without a confirmed ride of any kind for the 2026 season, even after winning the 2025 Truck Series championship with a historic 12-win campaign. It has long been speculated that he would end up driving a partial schedule with 23XI Racing.

Corey Heim finally lands 2026 ride, and not just one

The 23XI Racing development driver competed in four races for the team in 2025, and on two of those four occasions, he finished higher than all of the team's three full-time drivers (Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick).

The highlight was an ultra-impressive drive from the back to sixth in a Bristol Motor Speedway race that featured incredibly high tire degradation.

Heim was also entered in one race for which he failed to qualify, a fate he'll be looking to avoid at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

The No. 67 car is expected to be one of eight cars battling for four spots, with two to be awarded via speed in the single-car qualifying session and the other two to be awarded via the results of the two America 250 Florida Duel races.

Though Heim's full schedule for the 2026 season has yet to be announced, the Robinhood partnership is also set to include a Truck Series return for the 23-year-old Marietta, Georgia native in the race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), and that return is set to come with Tricon Garage, the team with which he spent the past three years.

Robinhood's season debut is set to come this weekend on Wallace's No. 23 Toyota in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.