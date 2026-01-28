Fan-favorite partner continues to make a splash, and not just in NASCAR

It has been a very active offseason for CELSIUS, fitting for an energy drink built for active lifestyles that features healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to deliver significant health benefits to dedicated consumers, race car drivers, and other professional athletes.

And it hasn't just been restricted to NASCAR, either.

The premium, functional energy drink brand born in fitness recently announced a new multi-year global partnership as the official Global Energy Drink Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 team.

Aston Martin are widely considered a team on the rise as Formula 1 prepares to enter a new era of regulations in 2026, and both sides have capitalized on that momentum to align Adrian Newey's new team with a drink already considered a fan-favorite within the F1 garage due to its previous two-year deal with Ferrari.

Lance Stroll is still in pursuit of his first career Formula 1 victory as he prepares to enter his 10th season of competition, while Fernando Alonso, a formerly retired two-time world champion whom fans believe can potentially challenge for a third title in 2026, is seeking his first Grand Prix win since 2013.

Throughout the season, Aston Martin and CELSIUS plan to collaborate on a series of fan engagement events, including unique activations on and off the race track, plus a Run Challenge to provide fans with the opportunity to complete custom run segments inspired by Grand Prix circuits, famous landmarks, and Aston Martin touchpoints.

Of course, don't think that NASCAR was overlooked.

Kaulig Racing's long-time partnership with CELSIUS has been enhanced ahead of the 2026 season. A.J. Allmendinger, whose relationship with CELSIUS goes back to even before the brand was internationally – or even nationally – recognized, is set to have CELSIUS as the primary sponsor of his No. 16 Chevrolet in nine of the 36 races on the 2026 Cup Series schedule.

They are set to kick off another year together in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 15, and that race is set to include bonus exposure during Speedweeks in the qualifying session on Wednesday, February 11 and then the America 250 Florida Duel races on Thursday, February 12.

While Kaulig Racing opted to shutter their Xfinity Series (now O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) team for the 2026 season, something Allmendinger referred to as a "necessary evil" after the organization had experienced immense success as the sport's second highest level over the past decade, don't think CELSIUS have stopped at the Cup level.

Kaulig Racing's new venture includes a five-truck team in the Truck Series. The deal sees Ram Trucks back in the series as a manufacturer for the first time since 2012, and that has paved the way for a CELSIUS reunion with one of the team's full-time drivers.

Justin Haley, who competed for Matt Kaulig's team in the Xfinity Series from 2019 to 2021 and then in the Cup Series in 2022 and 2023, has not been a CELSIUS-sponsored driver since 2022. But he is back with Kaulig Racing in 2026 after spending time with both Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports, and that is set to change.

Beginning with the season opener at Daytona on Friday, February 13, CELSIUS is set to serve as the primary sponsor of Haley's No. 16 Ram in five races.

"We’re thrilled to have CELSIUS back as a cornerstone partner,” Kaulig said in a release. “Their commitment to fitness and performance aligns perfectly with our team, and we can’t wait to showcase the brand with A.J. and Justin in 2026.”

This five-race deal notably includes the series' inaugural race on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which should give added exposure to the brand because of the fact that the race is effectively a support race for the NTT IndyCar Series. CELSIUS is not currently involved in IndyCar, another rapidly growing open-wheel racing series.

As for the rest of Kaulig Racing, CELSIUS is set to hold associate brand locations on all of their vehicles. This includes Ty Dillon's No. 10 Chevrolet on the Cup side, as well as Daniel Dye's No. 10 Ram and Brenden Queen's No. 12 Ram on the Truck side.

It also includes the team's No. 14 Ram, which is set to be driven by the winner of the "Race for the Seat" competition between Austin Beers, Kade Brown, Chase Burrow, Jonathan Cash, Mike Christopher Jr., Carson Ferguson, Jared Fryar, Ryan Gemmell, Grant Griesbach, Landon Huffman, Casey Kelley, Cody Kelley, Tanner Reif, Mini Tyrrell, and Trevor Ward.

And yes, it also includes the No. 25 Ram, which is the team's "Free Agent Program" truck. Thus far, Tony Stewart is the only confirmed driver of that truck, and he is set to return to the series for the first time since 2005 in the Daytona season opener. Several other big-name drivers have been linked to that entry throughout the year.