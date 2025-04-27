Why Cadillac's ideal 2026 F1 driver might not be who you'd expect

The driver market in Formula 1 was one of the many highlights of the highly interesting 2024 season, with eight out of the 10 teams having at least one new driver on the grid this year.

The 2025 market isn't expected to be quite so interesting, but with Cadillac officially set to join as the 11th team in 2026, there is bound to be plenty of movement and potentially some new faces joining the grid next year.

Cadillac has spoken on its driver aims, with a preference for one of them to be American mentioned, albeit with the caveat that it is not a deal-breaker, and experience has been specifically pointed out as an important area for the team.

It is likely to be a challenge to find a suitable driver from the United States, with Logan Sargeant's brief stint in Formula 1 seen as a disappointment and Colton Herta, the previously presumed favorite for a seat, needing to finish at least fourth in the IndyCar championship standings this season to earn enough Super Licence points.

Whether the team can find a suitable American driver or not, there is one driver who would tick a number of boxes for a new team on the grid and could bring a huge amount of value in the early years of the team.

Why Zhou Guanyu makes sense for Cadillac

Zhou Guanyu was a record-breaker in Formula 1, being the very first Chinese driver on the grid when he joined the then-named Alfa Romeo team in 2022 alongside veteran Valtteri Bottas.

Although that's the only record he would break between 2022 and 2024, he registered points in all three seasons for a Sauber team that remains firmly at the back of the grid, even with Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto now at the helm.

When Sauber brought a suitable upgrade right at the end of the 2024 season, it was Zhou who registered points with a strong P8 finish at the Qatar Grand Prix, having qualified P12.

The Shanghai native was unfortunate not to register points in Las Vegas, where he had been sitting in the points before a team strategy call saw him slip to P13 with no way of clawing back positions before the end of the race.

While he was not viewed as a particularly fast driver during his Formula 1 stint, Zhou still managed to score points while wrestling with a difficult car that even the veteran Bottas failed to conquer in his final year with the team.

Additionally, Zhou remains in Formula 1, much like Bottas, as a reserve driver for a frontrunning team: Ferrari.

The 25-year-old was originally part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, and he made the move to the Renault/Alpine Academy in 2019 prior to his move onto the grid.

This year, he is working with Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, two stellar drivers from whom to observe and learn while providing the team with valuable data, feedback, and simulations.

This connection with Ferrari could, and should, be viewed as a positive for the Chinese driver when it comes to Cadillac's deliberations. The American team plan to be a Ferrari customer from 2026 until their own General Motors power units are ready from 2029, having recently received approval.

Until then, Zhou will have an understanding of the Ferrari engine and how it works with the car, which can make the transition over to Cadillac a smooth one. He will be familiar with the engineers and general personnel at Ferrari, and that can help forge a positive relationship between the two teams.

Beyond that, Zhou is also already familiar with the man set to run things as team principal: Graeme Lowdon. Lowdon, who has previous experience in Formula 1 with both Virgin and Marussia, is Zhou's manager and praised his tenure at Sauber, despite the obvious difficulties.

He admitted that Zhou is on a list of potential candidates for a drive in 2026, and that familiarity between the pair could once again help make things go smoothly when the team first enters the grid.

A familiar driver having been part of a team that is now providing engines and potentially other parts? The stars seem to align in this regard.

Not only that, but Zhou would also bring plenty of financial and commercial benefits to Cadillac. He is hugely popular among fans in his home country, so much so that he was included in the drivers' parade before this year's Chinese Grand Prix, despite not participating beyond his role as a reserve.

He has a number of sponsorships from Chinese companies which would undoubtedly be willing to invest money if he were to be given a new seat on the grid. For a fledgling team such as Cadillac, having some additional funds would certainly go a long way in the early stages.

Zhou Guanyu is set to turn 26 in May, which means he should still have plenty of years ahead of him as a racing driver, and he could be a valuable, experienced addition to a team taking its first steps into Formula 1.

Some other experienced drivers are at an advanced age and may only be helpful on track for a year, maybe two, whereas Zhou could stick around a bit longer and help the team through the early transition.

He might not be the biggest or flashiest name available next year, but he just may well be one of the better options for Cadillac to consider as they aim to secure a competitive driver lineup for their first Formula 1 season.