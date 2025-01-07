Formula 1: Primary candidate ruled out for Cadillac seat in 2026?
Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 career seemingly ended after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. The fan-favorite driver was replaced by Liam Lawson at RB and left the Red Bull family entirely, to the dismay of many.
Several reports in months prior linked Ricciardo to replacing Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull. But Perez ended up also being replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025 a few weeks ago. The turn of events has led to the Australian driver no longer being interested in a return to Formula 1, despite initial interest from Cadillac.
The 35-year-old was reportedly not up to the level initially hoped by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko after returning to the Red Bull family in 2023. Ricciardo had some good performances, but it was also rather difficult in an RB which was not the fastest of cars.
Ricciardo would have been a great starting option for Cadillac.
The second last season’s Singapore Grand Prix ended, rumors about Ricciardo's potential return to Formula 1 in 2026 began. Once Cadillac’s place on the grid was confirmed, expanding the series to 22 cars, Ricciardo was one of the first names mentioned for the team’s debut lineup.
Though one might anticipate Cadillac to start with a very strong lineup, the currently rumored candidates would barely put the team in the midfield battle. Starting with a solid foundation as a new Formula 1 team would set them up for further success in the future.
Ricciardo is a veteran of the sport, and 14 years in Formula 1 is plenty to help Cadillac develop a good car throughout the season. Additionally, he is one of the most likable and well-known drivers in the world. Ricciardo’s presence could have brought Cadillac a larger fanbase, helping the team grow their brand even further through the sponsors brought in by the Aussie.
The main issue was Ricciardo’s reluctance to return.
Despite Ricciardo having reaffirmed his stance on a potential return to Formula 1 with Cadillac, it is possible that the team could push for him to come back more aggressively in the coming months.
Given how Ricciardo was treated by Red Bull during his final Grand Prix weekend, with reportedly no communication between them and him whatsoever, he likely still has a bitter feeling, but that could change.
Ricciardo joining Cadillac could have had an effect similar to that of Michael Schumacher’s return to Formula 1 with Mercedes in 2010. In that sense, a couple of good seasons from Ricciardo could have been crucial in attracting a rising star, similar to when Lewis Hamilton replaced the seven-time world champion in 2013.
Nevertheless, there were a lot of potential rewards for Cadillac when it came to signing Ricciardo. Whether or not he wants to make yet another return to racing in a different series is another question that the world should get more answers to in the coming months.