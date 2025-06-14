Canadian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full F1 starting lineup

Formula 1 is once again set to visit a venue where passing is extremely difficult this weekend in Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the annual Canadian Grand Prix.

Admittedly, last year's race was compelling, but largely because the best driver didn't have the best car and had to execute his strategy perfectly to win in mixed conditions. But you have to go back more than a decade to find the last time this race wasn't won by a driver who started on the front row.

Daniel Ricciardo is the most recent winner from lower than P2 on the grid, as he earned his first career Grand Prix victory back in 2014. The race wasn't held in 2020 or 2021, so eight Canadian Grands Prix in a row have been won from the front row, including six from pole.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won from pole in 2022 and 2023, is the three-time reigning race winner, though his 2024 win came from P2 after he and Mercedes' George Russell literally posted the exact same time in qualifying. Russell got the tiebreaker, having set the time earlier than Verstappen.

Whether or not this year's Canadian Grand Prix produces much passing, qualifying might well be the most exciting session of the weekend. Follow along with our updates.

Canadian Grand Prix - Eliminated in Q1

Canadian Grand Prix - Eliminated in Q2

Canadian Grand Prix - Q3 results

Canadian Grand Prix - Full starting lineup

