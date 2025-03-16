Carl Edwards set to return to NASCAR, and it's not a joke this time

Ever since his shocking retirement was announced before the start of the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season, there have been rumors about recent NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Carl Edwards making his return to the sport.

More than eight years have passed since he opted to step aside, leading to Joe Gibbs Racing's decision to give Daniel Suarez the reins of the No. 19 Toyota that Edwards had nearly piloted to the 2016 championship.

Yet whenever the 45-year-old Columbia, Missouri native has any kind of media availability, the topic is always brought up. Even already this season, there have been rumors about him driving Kyle Larson's car in All-Star Race practice at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May, while Larson plans to be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 practice and qualifying.

Now Edwards is finally set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series, but it won't be in the driver's seat.

NASCAR is in the first year of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, featuring existing broadcast partners Fox and NBC, plus newcomers Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Edwards has been confirmed as a studio analyst for Amazon Prime Video's five-race portion of this year's calendar, joining Corey LaJoie in the pre-race and post-race shows hosted by Danielle Trotta.

The broadcast booth is set to consist of lead announcer Adam Alexander and analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., who left NBC after the 2023 season, and Steve Letarte, who still does broadcasts for NBC in the same role. Pit reports are set to include Trevor Bayne, who beat Edwards to the finish line to win the 2011 Daytona 500, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider.

Amazon Prime Video's five-race portion of the calendar is scheduled to begin with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.

It is also set to feature races at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1; Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8; Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15; and Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22.

Amazon Prime Video is currently already airing each Cup Series practice and qualifying session, but Fox Sports is still producing each session to stream. Their regular broadcast booth, consisting of lead announcer Mike Joy and driver analysts Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer, calls those sessions.